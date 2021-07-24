PLATTSBURGH — Sarah Paquette has been named Administrator for Instructional Services for Champlain Valley Educational Services.
Paquette, the former principal at Beekmantown Elementary School, was named to the position on May 12. She began her new duties at CVES on July 1.
“I’m very excited to be joining the administrative team at CVES, and I look forward to serving the 16 component school districts in the near future,” Paquette said.
Dr. Mark Davey, CVES District Superintendent, said, “I am very pleased to announce that Sarah Paquette was appointed... as our new Administrator of Instructional Services. Sarah comes to us highly recommended, with a wealth of experience in both teaching and educational administration. We are delighted to welcome her to CVES and our professional family.”
CVES Board President Michael St. Pierre said, “After an extensive search, we are very happy to approve Sarah Paquette to CVES, where she will play a very important role in the Instructional Services Division. She is an experienced, educational professional, who is already recognized as a leader in the North Country.”
Paquette is currently in her 19th year as an educator, serving as the Beekmantown Elementary School Principal since 2016, and has taught elementary grades at Northern Adirondack CSD and Chazy Central Rural School since 2002.
She received her Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership (CAS) from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2012 and her BA and Master of Education from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Paquette is certified by the NYS Education Department as a NYS School District Leader, a NYS School Building Leader, and has NYS Permanent Certification as a PreK/Kindergarten/Grades 1-6 Teacher, and NYS Permanent Certification as a reading teacher.
In her new role, Paquette will be responsible for the planning, delivery and assessment of staff and curriculum development activities; standards implementation; integration of the arts; library services; and NYSED updates for our component school districts and CVES BOCES.
Those activities are focused on helping our component school districts and the BOCES implement local, regional, and state initiatives related to accountability, program improvement, cultural experiences, and 21st century technological integration.
Additionally, Paquette will promote CVES’ commitment to diversity by valuing the differences among people; fostering an environment of mutual trust and respect; striving to raise people's knowledge, skills, and opportunities; and inspiring others to pursue equity and excellence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.