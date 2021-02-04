PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens' Review Panel has drawn up its preliminary City Police recommendations, addressing the department's trainings, Use of Force policies, staff wellness and community-officer interactions, and is now seeking community feedback.
Panel recommendations are due to the Plattsburgh City Common Council by Thursday, Feb. 11.
Member Amanda Bulris-Allen, of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), said public feedback would be reviewed at the panel's Monday, Feb. 8 meeting in time to adapt and prepare the final draft for council submission.
GOVERNOR'S ORDER
The recommendations are a byproduct of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative executive order.
Signed in June 2020, the order required local police agencies develop a plan that reinvented and modernized police strategies and programs in their community based on community input. Municipalities were to adopt a plan for reform by April 1, 2021, the executive order says.
Former mayor Colin Read soon after assembled the Public Safety Citizen's Review Panel to gather that community input and develop police department recommendations.
Since, the panel has evaluated City Police policies and practices, conducted an online public survey, held community focus groups and penned the recommendations.
Membership has been altered in the panel's seven months, but currently joining Bulris-Allen is Bonnie Black, Wilbel Brewer, Herb Carpenter, Michelle Cromwell, Jaime Douthat, Brad Kiroy, Maxine Perry, Levi Ritter and Hilary Rogers.
THE RECOMMENDATIONS
The panel first suggests the council adopt a resolution allowing the Public Safety Citizens’ Review Panel to continue its work with the Lake City and to assist in the development and implementation of the 16 other recommendations.
Those fell into 11 main categories:
• Increase staff education/knowledge
• Build relationships and community trust
• Develop alternative response models
• Address transparency and accountability
• Address staff wellness
• Update subject management report
• Changes/modifications to current complaint procedures
• A behavioral health call should have a behavioral health response
IMPLICIT BIAS, BODY CAMS
The recommendation to increase staff education and knowledge featured four sub bullets:
• Establish a crisis intervention team.
• Create a City Police middle management team.
• Require recurring and comprehensive trainings related to implicit bias, principled policies, Use of Force and mental health.
• Increase workforce diversity, install body cameras and implement incident reporting systems.
Other recommendations included increasing community-officer engagement via foot patrols and at the city's Plattsburgh Police Community Resource Center, as well as expanding police interactions/complaints data collection and reporting those to the Common Council annually.
The suggestions also touched on developing officer burn-out prevention strategies, Use of Force policy updates and providing 9-1-1 dispatchers with Mental Health First Aid/Law Enforcement training.
AVAILABLE ONLINE
Community members can review and comment on the preliminary recommendations here: https://forms.gle/RkkgkgBD3KnVNdxX8.
Public comment can be collected via email, phone or mail/drop off as follows:
• Email: cityinfo@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov
• Phone: 518-563-7701
• Mail or drop off: Mayor’s Office at 41 City Hall Place
Submissions are due no later than noon on Monday, Feb. 8.
