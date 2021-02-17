Panel presents City Police recommendations to council

PLATTSBURGH — The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel presented City Police recommendations aimed at increasing department transparency and accountability to the Plattsburgh City Common Council this week.
Formed in compliance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative executive order, which required Lake City officials adopt a "plan for reform" by April 1, the panel evaluated City Police policies and practices, gathered community feedback and penned recommendations.
It suggested changes to the department's trainings, response models, Use of Force policies, staff wellness and community-officer interactions.
"Everything on the recommendation certainly is not going to be implemented within 30, 60 or 90 days," Member Bonnie Black told the council during a virtual committee meeting held Monday over Zoom.
"In many cases, these are institutional recommendations that will wind up being integrated over time and be just part of our system here."
COMMUNITY RESPONSE
The panel publicly released an earlier draft of the recommendations at the start of February, but later updated consistent with some community feedback.
Member Amanda Bulris-Allen said more than 20 community members had submitted comments.
"We certainly amended and added recommendations based on the feedback," Bulris-Allen told the Press-Republican, noting that the panel's former 16 recommendations had grown to 20.
The added recommendations looked to increase department transparency and accountability, she said.
RECOMMENDATIONS
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the panel first suggests the council adopt a resolution allowing it to continue its work with the Lake City and assist in the development and implementation its other recommendations.
Those fell into 11 main categories:
• Increase staff education/knowledge
• Build relationships and community trust
• Develop alternative response models
• Address transparency and accountability
• Address staff wellness
• Update subject management report
• Changes/modifications to current complaint procedures
• A behavioral health call should have a behavioral health response
Within those sections, the panel suggests a range of departmental changes, including implicit bias trainings, Use of Force policy updates, the use of body cameras and increased community-officer engagement.
They also recommended the expansion and tracking of data collection on police interactions/complaints, which was to be submitted to the Common Council for review.
COUNCIL FEEDBACK
Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1), who noted his past experience in law enforcement as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, said, while he supported the panel's recommendations, he felt they relied on the city's help with regard to funding and manpower.
"Like the individual stated earlier, it has to be done internally — I agree," he said. "In order for that to be done, that means there has to be funding allocated to this; it has to be in tandem with all players involved to ensure this is done successfully."
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) wondered about the panel's expected timeline with getting all of the recommendations in place.
"I would propose to you that many of the changes that you're recommending, and really many of the changes that the governor's order was recommending, are cultural changes, and they're going to take years to take effect," Kelly said.
"But we have to start somewhere, don't we?"
City Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) thanked the panel for their hard work.
"I remember when the governor's executive order came out," she said. "It was maybe just a couple of days after that protest march; that was a very emotional time for a lot of people and a lot of people just wanted to have these conversations and try to make actual change.
"This was a good way to get that going and I just commend you all for your work. Thank you very much."
'SHORT TIME FRAME'
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the next phase of the process included coordinating with various city stakeholders and agencies to "build a plan around these recommendations."
That plan would then need to garner public comment and be put up for adoption by April 1.
"We do have a very short time frame," he said, adding the had some nervousness surrounding the impending deadline.
Black reiterated that the panel would like to remain available throughout the process "so that, until you submit, prior to April 1, we certainly are available to reinforce anything we've already done and, in what we believe is, a very transparent manner."
The full meeting is available on the City of Plattsburgh's YouTube channel.
