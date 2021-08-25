PLATTSBURGH — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers.
HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS
Up to $200 million will be provided to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that experienced COVID-19-related losses.
The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers (PATHH) initiative is administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 authorized such assistance for the timber industry.
TO APPLY
Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% between the period of Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2020 when compared to the period of Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019 are encouraged to apply.
Loggers and truckers can do so through the FSA between Thursday, July 22 and Friday, Oct. 15.
To be eligible for payments, individuals or legal entities must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of its gross revenue is derived from one or more of the following:
• Cutting timber
• Transporting timber
• Processing of wood on-site on the forest land (chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths)
PAYMENTS
Payments will be based on the applicant’s gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 1, 2019, minus gross revenue received from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 1, 2020, multiplied by 80%.
FSA will issue an initial payment equal to the lesser of the calculated payment amount or $2,000 as applications are approved.
A second payment will be made after the sign-up period has ended based upon remaining PATHH funds. The maximum amount that a person or legal entity may receive directly is $125,000.
The USDA Service Centers in Franklin and Clinton counties are open to limited visitors by appointment only.
FSA and Natural Resources Conservation Service staff continue to work with agricultural producers and program applicants via phone, email and other digital tools.
Call 518-483-2850 ext. 2 to make an in-person or phone appointment in Franklin County or 518-561-4616, ext. 2 to make an appointment in Plattsburgh (for Clinton and Essex counties.)
Program information is also available online: farmers.gov/pathh
