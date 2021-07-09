Pair accused of Peru murder served prison sentences in 2017

PLATTSBURGH — The two accused of murder of the Lyon Mountain woman found dead in a Peru residence Wednesday both served prison sentences in 2017.
Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville, who police charged with second-degree murder in connection to Crisie L. Luebbers’ death, served one year and six months at Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Essex County for criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine, a felony, according to New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
He started serving his sentence March 7, 2017, and was released later that year on Oct. 26, 2017, having local jail day credits of 224 days, according to DOCCS. Foster then served a time of supervised release lasting until Oct. 26, 2018.
Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, who was also charged with murder Wednesday, served a little more than a year intermittently at a Clinton County facility for first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, starting on March 24, 2017, according to DOCCS.
In addition to the murder charges, Foster and Cayea were both also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, for allegedly taking a vehicle Luebbers had borrowed from an acquaintance.
The Press-Republican previously reported that Foster and Cayea both had recent pending felony drug charges, with Foster's being shortly before Luebber’s death.
According to a felony complaint, Foster was released on June 30 after being arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court on two counts of criminal possession charges.
The complaint said that he had 856.2 grams of heroin and 184.6 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Moffit Road at about 8:15 p.m.
Luebbers, 46, died hours later at about 1 a.m. July 1, according to court documents.
Police later discovered Luebbers' body at 98 Blake Road after they were called in for a disturbance at that address at 11:34 p.m. on July 5, State Police said.
An autopsy completed at Albany Medical Center ruled Luebbers’ manner of death a homicide.
Foster also faced another two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance a month before on May 31 after a traffic stop in AuSable, where police said Foster had 2,041 wax envelopes that each contained heroin, as well as 110 grams of crack cocaine, according to court documents.
He was later arraigned and released just as he was on the June 30 charges.
Cayea was previously indicted by a Clinton County grand jury on two counts of criminal possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance June 21. The jury accused Cayea of knowingly selling fentanyl on Nov. 9, 2020, and Dec. 4, 2020.
She was also indicted earlier along with Foster on three separate possession charges March 2. The Clinton County grand jury accused the pair of possession of drugs with the intention to sell.
Foster and Cayea are scheduled to appear in Peru Town Court Monday morning.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.