SARATOGA SPRINGS — A call to a space station and a tribute to an icon were among the Press-Republican articles recently honored by the New York Press Association.
The newspaper was recognized for excellence in feature writing, news or feature series and picture story.
Publisher John Celestino congratulated the editorial staff on the awards, noting that “the quality of our journalism continues to rise and it is out of your passion, dedication and true commitment to our community.”
“It is no wonder our total audience continues to show gains month over month and year over year,” he wrote.
FEATURE WRITING
Staff Photographer Kayla Breen was recognized for her writing chops with the first place award in the feature stories category for her June 2019 article: “It was out of this world.”
That article told the story behind Moriah Central School students getting to talk via radio to astronaut David Saint-Jacques aboard the International Space Station.
The article also included a link to a video of the school assembly where the conversation was held.
In reviewing the story, the Press Association judge said that it “flows well with a nice intro and setup. It made me want to hear all of the students’ questions, so I watched the video. ... Writing about such a cool experience translates well, and it made me grin.”
Staff Writer Robin Caudell was also honored in the features category, earning third place for her article “North Country writers reflect on the life of Toni Morrison.”
Written only days after the influential author and poet passed last August, the article explored Morrison’s impact on the writing, careers and lives of area artists.
“Author connects a national icon into the local writing scene with a purpose,” the contest judge wrote of the article. “The story has a lot of good quotes intertwined with biography.”
BEST NEWS OR FEATURE SERIES
The Press-Republican was honored with first place in the Best News or Feature Series category for its “Before It’s Too Late” series on youth suicide in the North Country.
The five-day series featured 11 articles with reporting by then News Editor Suzanne Moore, then staff writer Joe LoTemplio, current staff writers Ben Watson and McKenzie Delisle and contributing writer Jason Cerone.
Among those profiled in the series were parents of children who died by suicide, a suicide survivor, as well as mental health officials who offered ways for society to help with this tragic issue.
“The series contains some great photos, strong writing, urgent facts,” the newspaper contest judge wrote. “Bonus points here for ambition, which was considerable.”
PICTURE STORY
In reviewing the Press-Republican’s entry for best picture story, the contest judge wrote that “it’s hard to go wrong with hot air balloons and a blue sky.”
The picture story “Colors in the Sky: Scenes from the Adirondack Balloon Festival” featured photos of the Queensbury-based festival by Breen with page layout by Night Editor Ben Rowe.
The bright colors of the balloons stand out against the crisp, early-morning sky as the colorful transports took to the sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.