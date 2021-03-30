PLATTSBURGH — The Press-Republican has been named “Most Improved Newspaper” among more than 90 newspapers nationwide in the CNHI, LLC, network.
The honor was given for overall progress in news reporting, enterprise stories, editorial writing, design and digital presence as part of the Best of CNHI 2020 awards.
The Press-Republican competed against newspapers with both larger and smaller circulation sizes across 22 states.
COVID CHALLENGES
The honor also came as journalism at large faced steep staffing and revenue challenges in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, publisher John Celestino noted.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment in the face of unprecedented challenges that the virus presented in 2020,” Celestino said.
“Joe LoTemplio is a natural leader who has developed a focused and dedicated newsroom staff which is unusually prolific.”
Director of Operations Lamiaa Elshafay framed the honor in the context of the newspaper’s ongoing history.
“I have been with the company for 16 years and as we continue to evolve, our news team led by Joe LoTemplio is relentless in the creation of valuable local news,” Elshafay said.
CREDIT TO STAFF
For his part, LoTemplio spread the credit among the members of his staff.
“We are fortunate to have a dedicated and talented staff that desires to serve the community each and every day,” LoTemplio said.
“Their efforts were especially extraordinary during the pandemic, and I can’t thank them enough,” he continued.
“Ben Rowe, Robin Caudell, Ben Watson, Cara Chapman, McKenzie Delisle, Joey LaFranca and Fernando Alba all deserve mention for their efforts, as do all our contributors.”
“We are extremely pleased to be recognized for our efforts in providing valuable news content for our community and region.”
