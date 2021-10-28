P-R music review: 'Lockdown Sessions' should have stayed locked down

“[Blank] & Friends” albums are a curious breed: putting a well-established artist in the recording booth with a dozen other acts and seeing what comes out.
It sounds good on paper that if Musician A is awesome and Musician B is awesome, then together they’ll be extra awesome.
And sometimes it really does pay off. Look at Santana’s knockout 1999 collaboration “Supernatural,” that gave us chart-topping hits like “Maria, Maria” and the summertime staple “Smooth.”
Or give a listen to Slash’s sultry self-titled 2010 album that saw the Guns N’ Roses guitarist shred with everyone from Ozzy to Lemmy to Iggy Pop.
And, honestly, stick to listening to those.
Because Elton John’s trip down collaboration lane is no trek down the Yellow Brick Road.
As the name suggests, “The Lockdown Sessions” were recorded over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus put a halt to John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
In a statement, the iconic British pop-rock star explained the challenges of making the album with virus safety in mind, sharing stories of performing over Zoom or behind glass safety shields.
And while the musicians involved should be applauded for working through those struggles, that still doesn’t account for the major problem with a lot of the songs: they’re just so forgettable.
The album starts out strong enough with the dreamy bopper “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix” that sees modern British star Dua Lipa put a smooth spin on “Rocket Man’s” classic “gonna be a long, long time” line.
These calmer tracks on the album are some of my favorites: twinkling, lo-fi tracks like “Learn to Fly” with the California band Surfaces and “After All” with “See You Again” singer Charlie Puth just make you take a deep breath and chill out.
And if the whole album was just “Meditate with Elton John” songs, I would have honestly sat back with cucumber slices over my eyes and enjoyed.
But it isn’t that. No, what “Lockdown Sessions” is about is answering an important question: does adding Elton John to a generic 2021 beat make a song good?
And the answer, most often, is not really.
Take “Beauty in the Bones,” which starts out with Jimmie Allen’s southern twang making you think this could be an interesting Nashville spin on John’s sound.
But then, because this is country music in 2021, they had to slap the most generic ‘90s electronic drum beat over it.
I honestly nearly laughed at how random it was.
For what it’s worth, John is no stranger to Old West sounds. Turn off this album and go give “Tumbleweed Connection” a listen.
Then at least the song “Orbit,” with John singing over beats by SG Lewis, doesn’t pretend to be anything more than what it is: a producer using all the wacky effects on the mixing board as John’s voice is muffled, echoed, warped and warbled.
And that’s the main issue with a lot of these songs, that you can’t help but get the feeling that if they didn’t have Elton John’s name attached to them, that they’d have stayed on the cutting room floor where they belonged.
That being said, there are a few diamonds in the rough.
The Miley Cyrus-led cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” is powerful, if a tad too similar to the original to truly stand out.
The Stevie Wonder joint “Finish Line” might be the best song on the album with soaring gospel vocals and Stevie sounding as fresh as ever.
The same can be said for Glen Campbell on the closing track “I’m Not Gonna Miss You.” I was wonderfully surprised at how gorgeously Campbell and John’s vocals worked together.
All that being said, you can clearly tell that John had a lot of fun making this album and I’m glad for him.
But ultimately, it’s like being invited to someone else’s party and standing in the back.
You’re glad they’re having fun, but you’re just waiting to go home.
I give “The Lockdown Sessions” 2 stars out of 5.
