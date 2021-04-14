P-R honored with Press Association awards

PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 heroes, local athletes and a Holocaust survivor were among the Press-Republican coverage recently honored with awards from the New York Press Association.
Kayla Breen won first place in the Features division for her article “It’s a war zone.”
The April 2020 article chronicled the work of North Country father, daughter team Randy and Alexis Kelley working in St. Charles Hospital in Suffolk County, Long Island during the height of the first COVID-19 wave.
The judges for the contest said Breen’s article “tells an incredible story of bravery, courage and service that has been seen all over the country” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Right on Breen’s heels, Robin Caudell took second place in that category with her Jan. 2020 package “Holocaust horrors: Prelude to death” and “Return to Auschwitz: Torturous captivity, then liberation.”
Marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration and Extermination Camp, the articles tells the story of Plattsburgh resident Vladimir Munk who, as Caudell writes, had his “idyllic childhood was shattered by German occupation in Czechoslovakia in 1938.”
The articles told the story of World War II through Munk’s eyes as his old life collapsed and how he survived Nazi imprisonment.
“The author did an incredible job of telling the history,” contest judges wrote of the articles, “but also making the reader feel like they were there with the subject as he went through captivity until his liberation.”
BEST NEWS OR FEATURE SERIES
The Press-Republican took third place in the Best News or Feature Series category for the “Women’s Suffrage in the North Country” series in August 2020.
The special edition featured five articles looking at the past, present and future of women’s right to vote in the North Country and the United States at large.
“Fighting for the Vote” by Robin Caudell profiled a group of Plattsburgh-based suffragists in the early 1900s who pushed for the vote and campaigned for other women’s rights issues.
“Historian: Suffrage movement inspired by abolitionists” discussed the connection between those who pushed to end slavery in the United States and who helped inspired the push for the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote.
“Voting league pushing for action” by Cara Chapman showcased the efforts by the League of Women Voters of the North Country to expand voting rights and make the voting booth more accessible to all Americans.
“Speaker: Vote still under attack” by Cara Chapman recapped a speech by Michelle Cromwell, Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY Plattsburgh, who discussed modern day efforts to restrict access to the ballot box.
Finally, the “Women at the Table” by Cara Chapman and McKenzie Delisle asked 12 current and former women North Country elected officials to ask them what women’s suffrage means to them and how much progress they feel has been made toward full gender equality.
That included responses from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, State Sen. Betty Little as well as other legislators from councilors, legislators, judges and town supervisors.
Contest judges said the series was a “thorough exploration of an interesting subject.”
“Loved the interviews with elected leaders as these stories add layers to the whole,” the judges wrote. “A worthwhile read.”
SPORTS ACTION PHOTO
Kayla Breen took first place in the Best Sports Action Photo category for her Feb. 2020 photo of Plattsburgh State Basketball player Erik Salo practically roaring with excitement while leaping for the basket during a SUNYAC men’s basketball game at Memorial Hall.
“The emotion of this photo makes it a great shot,” the contest judges wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.