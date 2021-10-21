P-R Film Review: 'The Guilty' brings a tense, modern thrill ride

“The Guilty” had me at the edge of my seat in a way that a movie hasn’t in quite a while.
It was a preview on Twitter that caught my attention, so kudos to the movie's advertisers for that.
The set-up for that clip is honestly all you should know about the movie before going in.
There’s a Los Angeles police dispatcher — Joe Baylor, played by Jake Gyllenhaal — working a shift when he answers a 911 call.
There’s a woman on the other end, clearly in an abduction situation. She can’t answer Joe’s questions directly because her abductor is nearby.
Asking her subtle questions, Joe tries to get more information about her location.
He learns she’s in a van. There’s a man with a knife there with her. The man tells her to hang up the phone. Joe desperately tries to keep her on the line, but the phone clicks and she’s gone.
A woman trapped in a van somewhere in L.A. How will they save her?
It’s a great set-up that, again, got my attention in one 30-second clip.
I won’t spoil anything more about the plot or the characters, since they’re honestly 99% of the reason why you should watch this movie.
So we’ll talk in broad strokes.
The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, most famous for directing the 2001 cop movie classic “Training Day.”
And 20 years later, Fuqua can still squeeze out that life or death tension that puts you right in the shoes of the boys in blue: that when the world’s problems — terrible, gut-wrenching crimes — are your problem, how are you supposed to keep your cool?
The movie is actually a remake of a 2018 Danish film of the same name that follows practically the same plotline.
But there’s something inherently different about telling a police story in the USA, and even if the movie doesn’t go out of its way to point that out, you can’t help but frame the story that way.
And beyond the policing themes, I feel like this movie would have felt oddly different being watched in 2018 than in 2021.
It’s not crucial to the plot, but the film takes place while Los Angeles is clouded in smoke from raging forest fires, a tragically common sight in modern California.
And as Joe answers a few random 911 calls early in the movie, the anger and frustration in those calls feels painfully familiar to everyday life nowadays.
I don’t think I’m reading too much into it to say that this really feels like a movie for our time.
That being said, it’s also a very simple movie of a kind that I find tragically lacking in modern theaters.
I’ll tell you right now that there’s no giant explosions, there’s no gunfights with a million bullets flying around.
It’s not a blockbuster as it feels like every movie has to be nowadays; it’s a very grounded, realistic story.
And keeping that story grounded is Gyllenhaal — one of the most underrated and flexible actors of his generation.
Though this role is fairly on the “tough guy” page of his playbook, this is also the guy who went from starring in “Southpaw” to “Velvet Buzzsaw” to “Spider-Man” and then to this.
It’s not a Top 5 role for him, but it’s another notch in his belt for sure.
I give “The Guilty” 4 ½ stars out of 5.
