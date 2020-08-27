P-R Fact Check: Champlain Centre not closing

PLATTSBURGH — While rumors have claimed otherwise, Pyramid Management Group confirmed Champlain Centre is not set for closure.
An official responded to the Press-Republican's request for comment this week, claiming there was zero truth to the circling gossip.
MALLS REOPEN
Champlain Centre, alongside the state's other indoor shopping centers, were closed from March 17 through early June under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive orders related to concerns of the novel coronavirus.
During the months of closure, shop owners, as well as local officials, had begged the state clear the mall for reopening.
That officially came in June, alongside restrictions that had included upped cleaning protocols, high rated air filters and the requirement that guests wear face coverings.
Champlain Centre, which sits on Smithfield Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh, reopened June 11.
'ABOVE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS'
Lisa Getty, the mall's manager, said Champlain Centre officials had been encouraged by the conversations they were having with its tenants since the reopening.
The manager had noted pent-up demand for the mall's markets and said it had seen foot traffic "above pre-pandemic" levels.
"This is even more encouraging when you consider that the Canadian border remains closed," she added, "and most entertainment and movie theaters will soon be coming back online, as well.
"Make no mistake, we will continue to adapt, evolve and embrace change as we further cement our center's dominance in the region with the brands and experiences we know our guests will love."
BARGAIN SHOP COMING
While details were not yet available, Champlain Centre seemed to have a new tenant on the way.
Signs outside of the former Gander Outdoors, previously Gander Mountain, have begun to advertise Ollie's Bargain Outlet. That space has been reported to be about 52,000 square feet in size.
Per its website, Ollie's Bargain Outlet was said to offer brand name merchandise with discounts of up to 70 percent in a variety of categories, ranging from food to clothes to furniture to sporting gear and others.
"We offer great deals on closeout merchandise and excess inventory," the site says. "Ollie’s products are always changing."
More information can be found online at: https://www.ollies.us/home.html.
