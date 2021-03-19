BEEKMANTOWN — Alexzander Robideau, who was transported to CVPH following a one-car turnover Thursday afternoon, was ticketed for several violations after the crash, the Clinton County Sherriff’s Office said.
Robideau, 21, of Owl’s Head, was driving south on Military Turnpike between Jersey Swamp Road and Town Line Road at about 2:59 p.m. when he reportedly attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him, which caused him to swerve off the road to avoid driving into a vehicle driving north on the opposite lane, a news release by the Sherriff’s Office said.
Robideau’s vehicle then exited the east shoulder of the roadway into the culvert. Upon impact, the vehicle was sent traveling over 100 feet in the air before rolling over and resting on its roof, police said.
The vehicle was not found on fire. The Press-Republican previously reported that the occupants of the vehicle fell out while rolling over, but both Robideau and his passenger, Tristan Niles, 19, of Malone, were able to get out of the vehicle with assistance, police said.
Robideau and Niles were evaluated by EMS and transported to CVPH for further evaluation and treatment, police said.
Further details of their condition were not available.
Robideau was then issued tickets for reportedly operating at a speed not reasonable and prudent, failing to keep right, moving from lane unsafely and unsafe passing, the release said. All tickets are returnable to Plattsburgh Town Court.
The Beekmantown Fire Department, Morrisonville Fire Department and EMS, as well as CVPH EMS, New York State Police and New York State Forest Rangers responded to the scene, the release said.
