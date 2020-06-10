PLATTSBURGH — Rep. Elise Stefanik's predecessor, Plattsburgh attorney Bill Owens (D-Plattsburgh), has endorsed Democrat Tedra Cobb's bid for Congress.
"As the former Democratic member of Congress in NY-21, I know how important it is to elect someone who understands the issues facing our communities and who has a proven record of working across the aisle to get things done," Owens said in a statement released by Cobb's campaign.
"When the North Country votes this November they have a clear choice: Elise Stefanik who has become party-focused ignoring the concerns of a large portion of her constituents or they can choose Tedra who worked across the aisle to pass a tough ethics law, to lower the cost of prescription drugs and to help struggling families with home heating assistance.
"For me, the choice is clear."
'FORMIDABLE OPPONENT'
Owens said Cobb has been a member of the North Country community for more than 30 years, and pointed to how she has served as a volunteer firefighter and educator, and started a community health agency.
"Tedra is a formidable opponent for this seat and has a proven track record of getting things done in this community. I am proud to endorse her candidacy for Congress.”
Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator, said she was proud to earn Owens' endorsement.
“I deeply respect his legacy of service in this community and the leadership he has provided."
She said they share the priorities of strengthening the region's rural economy and expanding its workforce.
"I am happy to have him on the team and look forward to working with him to ensure the North Country has a representative who will set aside partisanship and focus on solving problems.”
WILL REJECT AGAIN
In response to the endorsement, Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) campaign first targeted Owens.
“We assume this is the same Bill Owens who never cracked 50 percent of the vote? The same Bill Owens who endorsed every losing Democratic candidate that Congresswoman Stefanik handily beat in every campaign?" the statement, released by Stefanik spokesperson Maddie Anderson, read.
The campaign also posed questions that essentially criticized Owens' vote for "the disastrous Obamacare that Congresswoman Stefanik has worked to fix," his vote to elect Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) as speaker of the House and his support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's re-election.
“Congresswoman Stefanik is running on her strong record of delivering results for North County families, farmers, veterans, small businesses, manufacturers, seniors, military families and law enforcement," the statement said.
The campaign also referenced recently-released rankings from The Lugar Center in which Stefanik was rated in the top five percent most bipartisan members of the House of Representatives, and said North Country voters rejected Cobb in 2018.
"Voters will overwhelmingly reject the Cuomo clone, gun-banning, anti-police, anti-military, pro-rioters and looters, Taxin' Tedra Cobb once again this November."
