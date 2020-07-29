ALTONA — A small firefighter presence returned to keep watch in Altona Tuesday, but wildlands fires that raged through the weekend in Ellenburg and Altona have largely been quelled.
The Ellenburg fire on Plank Road started on Friday, according to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, while the Miner Farm Road in Altona sparked off mid-morning on Saturday.
More or less all of the county’s departments were active in some capacity during the fighting of the two blazes, Day said, as well as some additional departments from Essex and Franklin counties and Vermont and Canada
The mutual aid response was strong, Day said, a good thing considering the high temperatures of the last few days.
“It takes a lot out of you anyway, but slugging through 90-degree temps with the humidity, it feels like 100,” Day said.
“With big fires, everybody wants to help; we all want to help each other out.”
Crews left the scene of the Ellenburg fire at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, Clinton County Dispatch said, while firefighters left Altona around 6 p.m. before returning in a limited capacity to keep an eye on things Tuesday.
The Ellenburg fire burned roughly 50 acres, Day said, while the Altona fire burned about 16.
A camp in Altona was threatened by the fire but was not damaged.
Both fires were still under investigation as of Tuesday, according to Day, though the Ellenburg fire is possibly related to a logging operation.
FIRE SAFETY
While it’s not known if these fires were caused by a recreational campfire, Day wanted to remind the general public to stay cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
“We’ve had a little rain, but it is still very dry,” Day said. “Standard precautions are a must.”
Those precautions include always using a fire pit or ring, making sure the fire is always attended when lit and making sure it is completely out when you are done with it.
