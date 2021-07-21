ORANGE GLOW

A few clouds begin to pass in front of a dark, orange sun that set on Monday for all the North Country to see. With summer in full swing, the forecast for the remainder of the week calls for rain on Wednesday followed by partly cloudy skies from Thursday through the weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s each day. (Joey LaFranca/Staff Photo)

