PLATTSBURGH — Opulence Beaute, a hair salon and beauty supply store located on Cornelia Street, offers services to the Black community that were previously difficult to find in the North Country.
“It's the first of its kind in the area. My business is open to everyone, but it's curated to certain demographics’ hair that have never gotten the attention or care it's needed,” Opulence Beaute’s owner Naromie Joseph said.
“I mostly service ethnic hair and mixed-cultural hair like 4C. I do protective styling, curly, extensions, braiding and crocheting, I don’t know of any other place that does all that around here.”
When the opportunity arose to start her business at 131 Cornelia St., Joseph took it immediately.
“I chose this location mainly because it's on Cornelia Street, even though it's on the lower end, it still gets a lot of traffic,” Joseph said.
“And also, my landlord. When I met him and explained to him what I wanted to do, out of every other landlord, he was the most enthusiastic, positive person. He said, ‘I really love what you're trying to do, I love your story and want to give you this opportunity.’ He was very encouraging.”
Joseph, 35, a first-generation Haitian-American, has lived in Plattsburgh on and off, and recently, when she moved back to the area, she recognized the need for more Black hair services.
“There's a good amount of multicultural and mixed children here,” Joseph said.
“There's also a lot of kids that were adopted or fostered, and their parents may not have the knowledge or familiarity of dealing with their hair, because they've never dealt with it before. I want to guide them while they are learning, so they are steered in the right direction.”
Joseph said educating people about maintaining ethnic hair types as opposed to other, more common hair types in the North Country, is important to her.
Hair types like 4C can be especially challenging this time of the year, if whoever is working with it is unfamiliar to its needs, she said.
“With 4C hair, it’s more of a coarser, tougher texture that is soft with tight coils or curls,” Joseph said.
“It doesn't get oily as quickly, so we have to consistently oil it and moisturize it to maintain moisture. Especially in the winter time, our hair becomes more brittle and easier to break, because we have a higher level of difficulty maintaining moisture, due to the dry air here.”
When Opulence Beaute’s doors first opened last September, Joseph’s long-time dream of becoming an entrepreneur finally came to fruition.
After years of making other people happy, Joseph said it was finally time to make herself happy.
“I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but what did I want to be an entrepreneur in? I always knew I had this creative side in me, and I loved doing hair, but I wasn't putting either to use,” Joseph said.
“The pandemic lit this fire in me, as the world was turned upside down. A lot of people became entrepreneurs during the pandemic, and being at home, going through my feeds on the internet, seeing people starting businesses—I was like I have the potential, so why not?”
She said her passion for hair started young, when she had to learn how to do her own hair, after many failed attempts by her mother.
“Growing up, my mom didn't know how to do hair, and so her doing whatever she could with my hair, then sending me to school where I’d get teased for how my hair looked, motivated me to learn how to do it at a young age,” Joseph said.
“I didn't focus on it in college, because I have immigrant parents from Haiti, and to them, success is being a doctor, a lawyer or an engineer—not anything to do with cosmetology.”
As Joseph looks ahead to the future, she is brainstorming ideas on how she can continue growing her business and expanding her services.
“One goal is getting a barber in here,” Joseph said.
“Other than that, I’m continuously learning. I still sign up for courses online, because the hair industry is something that's always evolving—especially in the Black community. There's always a new style that's coming out. You have to be able to keep up with it, and learn how to do it. That's where continued education comes in.”
After a slow month in January made her cut back her hours to appointment-based only, Joseph said as business starts to pick back up, she’ll go back to her regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Any person looking to book at Opulence Beaute can do so at her website https://opulencebeaute.mysalononline.com, or reach out to Joseph directly on Facebook or Instagram.
