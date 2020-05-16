PLATTSBURGH — A future developer of the Durkee Street parking area awaits word on its PILOT application, but downtown business owner Frank Zappala says, "Now is not the time."
THE PILOT
As part of its state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the City of Plattsburgh penned a deal with Prime Plattsburgh LLC for the construction of a multi-use project to redevelop the city-owned parking lot.
Prime, who was to use some $24 million of private funds, submitted an application for a Payment In Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, agreement back in 2019, without which, they had said, the development would not be possible.
Under the most recent application, Prime would pay the full taxes due on the value of the land to be conveyed and, if approved, it would apply only to improvements.
Though the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency, which was overseeing the application, said calculated tax revenues were merely projections, Prime was expected to pay more than $3 million over 21 years under the current application.
It was not yet known when the application would again appear before the agency's board.
AGREEMENT UPSET
Those against current redevelopment plans for the downtown parking area have been against that agreement, as well, often feeling as though it would cause taxpayers and the Plattsburgh City School District to pick up the slack.
Zappala, of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, spoke about the PILOT application at a recent virtual news conference hosted by coalition members.
"As many of us know, we are in the middle of an economic shutdown," Zappala said of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Both the City of Plattsburgh and the Clinton County government are experiencing significant loss in tax revenues."
The downtown business owner noted estimated deficits and recent decisions to lay off and/or furlough municipal employees.
"Now is not the time for either the City of Plattsburgh or the Clinton County IDA to be supporting a multi-million-dollar tax incentive to a corporation," Zappala said. "The whole PILOT (application) should be withdrawn until the tax revenue in this county and in the city have stabilized.
"It would be reckless for the Industrial Agency to go ahead and even entertain the thought. . . at this time and with this economy."
'BACK TO TAX ROLLS'
City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) thought the opposite and said the project's timing "could not be better."
"A construction project downtown would be a welcome boost to the local economy when we need it most," he said. "This is a fine project that will revitalize our downtown as intended."
Though, the PILOT agreement was not the council's to comment on, as the agreement was between the IDA and the developer alone, Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said such agreements were common throughout New York State.
"We have a company who is still committed to building in our city, knowing that by the time it is built, the Plattsburgh economy will be recovered," she said.
"The Durkee parking lot currently costs the city more money to maintain and building new housing on that site will bring it back to the tax rolls."
LOOKING AHEAD
Trent Trahan, chair of the IDA board, said, though the agreement had not yet been approved, increasing the tax base would help the City of Plattsburgh, and its taxpayers, in the long run.
The board chair said the County of Clinton IDA had not received guidance from the state on whether or not these agreements should be considered during the continued pandemic.
"My response to these claims is," Trahan said, "when is it not a good time to do economic development?"
Prime Plattsburgh LLC did not wish to comment at this time.
