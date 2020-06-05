PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition has filed its suit against the City of Plattsburgh.
Members of the opposition group made the announcement Thursday afternoon, gathering on the steps of City Hall and holding signs that read, "Vote No On Prime."
"In light of the fact that this litigation has been filed," coalition member Frank Zappala said, "today we're calling upon the city Planning Board and the city Zoning Board of Appeals, to adjourn all future proceedings, pending the outcome of this litigation.
"There is no need for these committees to continue on conducting business that is now under pending litigation."
OPPOSITION GROUP
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition formed about a year ago as a group of downtown stakeholders opposed to developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's plans for the Durkee Street parking lot.
The group has said it is pro downtown development, but anti-Prime's proposal, and has long threatened legal action against the project.
The Albany County-based developer's proposal planned to construct a 115-unit apartment complex, more than 13,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Coalition member John Seiden called the development an "essentially out of place gated community" and said, "this whole scheme is making the situation worse, not better for our downtown."
'CANNOT GO ON'
Zappala, an attorney whose law office sits on Margaret Street downtown, said the lawsuit's key argument will prove that the municipality is in violation of state law.
"The facts in this complaint are undisputed," Zappala said Thursday. "The main fact that is undisputed is that the parking lot, the Durkee Street parking lot, is waterfront property.
"The law in the State of New York says that a city cannot transfer, lease or sell waterfront property," he continued. "This complaint that will go before a judge is very clear.
"It's waterfront property and this development cannot go on."
'NO MERIT'
Applications before the city's Planning Board and ZBA, if approved, would subdivide the now waterfront parcel.
The move would split the downtown parcel, which sits on the corner of Durkee and Bridge streets, in two.
The first segment would feature the strip of land along the waterfront and the other would contain the remainder of the downtown parking area.
Per the city's development agreement with Prime, the municipality would retain control of the waterfront parcel, while the developer would build upon the other.
That in mind, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said the city "doesn't see any merit" in the litigation.
"We will be able to use that waterfront in better ways than we are now," he said. "We actually believe that we are going to have an enhanced waterfront down there, rather than a parking lot."
EXPECTED TIMELINE
Zappala's response to the city's argument was to look at the parcel as a whole.
"There are tax map numbers that are referenced in this document; those tax map parcels are the ones that we are considering waterfront," he said. "I don't see how anybody could say that that parking lot is not on waterfront.
"(The city) is going to make their argument, we're going to make our argument and a judge is going to make a decision, not the present administration."
The litigation timeline depended on the time of the city's response, Zappala said, noting the court system's recent reopening after being shutdown during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My understanding is that there is a bit of a backlog," the coalition member said. "I cannot give a definitive answer on the timeline, but they have been served and we are looking forward to their response."
