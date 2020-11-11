Opening credits: Cumberland 12 movie theater reopens

PLATTSBURGH — The Cumberland 12 Cinema celebrated its reopening this weekend, ending its more than seven-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater had a soft-opening on Wednesday and Thursday night and opened its doors officially for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It went great. It was a little bit of a slow start in the evenings, as to be expected. But then this weekend, we had a really good turnout,” Cumberland 12 general manager Leah Cathers said.
“Obviously not normal numbers for normal times, but for opening weekend and compared to what things have been nationally, we’ve had a really good opening weekend.”
The cinema is operating at 25 percent capacity and has changed rules and guidelines to follow those of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We have implemented assigned seating; so when you go to the theater to buy your tickets, our staff helps you choose the space where you want to sit. That way we can make sure people are spaced out appropriately from other groups,” Catchers said.
According to Cathers, the seating capacity also depends on the size of the theater, as some can hold up to 250, while others hold only 70.
“It’s been kind of a learning curve to have people pick their seats ahead of time. But I think that once everyone gets used to it, it’s going to be a really good tool,” Catchers said.
Groups at the moment can not exceed ten customers, and must buy their tickets at the same time to be seated together. According to Cathers however, the cinema is working to establish the renting of private viewing spaces for groups larger than 10.
“People can keep an eye out for that coming soon,” she said.
Masks are also required when customers are not in their seats.
According to Cathers, Cumberland 12 opened two weeks after the announcement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo that establishments like movie theaters could open in regions with less than 2 percent of coronavirus cases. Cumberland 12 Cinema will be allowed to operate so long as Clinton County stays within this metric.
We wanted to take the time to get all of our staff back in and get trained on all of the new procedures,” Cathers said.
“The most important thing was making sure that they are familiar with the guidelines, and making it understood that these are rules that have been handed down from the state and are very important to adhere to. We had some meetings and training sessions to make sure everybody was clear on what the new rules for customers are, how to get that information to them, and are updated on cleaning and sanitizing procedures.”
Snack, drink and box office movie ticket prices have remained the same, but the cinema now offers tickets to retro movies for $7 a piece.
On opening weekend, Cumberland 12 played Toy Story and Beetlejuice. Next weekend they will show Guardians of the Galaxy.
“We’re excited to be open and we just want to do our best over these next few weeks to keep the word of mouth going and get business back up a little bit. All we can do is do our part to make sure COVID cases don’t spread. If we have to close back down, we’ll be prepared for it and handle it the way we did before,” Cathers said.
“Everybody seemed very excited this weekend, they were very happy to be out. They were very understanding of the new guidelines of the procedures and guidelines and super cooperative and happy to be back out in any capacity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.