PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City was one of three municipalities to cop a perfect score in a recent New York Coalition for Open Government study.
"As much as some claim the city is not transparent, we go far beyond the requirement of the Open Meetings Law," Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said. "Every one of our public meetings is broadcast and recorded.
"I'm confident that no city, county or municipality in this state adheres to this open process to a greater degree than what we have established over the last three years in the City of Plattsburgh."
STUDY FOCUS
The New York Coalition for Open Government is a nonpartisan, charitable organization that, though based in the Buffalo area, recently expanded its purview to examine municipalities statewide.
The recent examination was its second study since looking at the Empire State as a whole and it zeroed in on 20 cities or towns with population sizes between 10,000 and 30,000 residents.
The 9-member board looked at how those municipalities complied with the Open Meetings Law for the month of June. The committee looked at the following:
• Are all meeting documents posted online?
• Are meetings being live streamed?
• Are meeting videos/audios posted on the website after the meeting?
• While not required by the Open Meetings Law, are local governments posting meeting minutes online in a timely fashion?
PERFECT SCORE
The City of Plattsburgh, alongside the City of Geneva and the Town of Rotterdam, were the only three of those examined to earn a 4/4 score.
The Lake City posts its meeting documents on its website and live streams its meetings on the City of Plattsburgh YouTube channel weekly.
"We only occasionally go into executive session and we always state the reasons and, if it is to discuss litigation, the parties," Mayor Read said.
"We use the strictest interpretation of when executive sessions are permitted, and even during this COVID-19 era and, despite being the first community to mandate work-from-home and prohibit congregating if social distancing cannot be maintained, we still created avenues for the public to appear in person at all our meetings."
MAKING MINUTES AVAILABLE
Coalition President Paul Wolf spoke at a virtual press conference this Friday, detailing the study's findings.
Wolf said 85 percent of the local governments being examined were live streaming their meetings, but only 30 percent were making their minutes available in a "timely fashion."
The president said the Open Meetings Law, which was first enacted in 1977, does not require local governments to post their meeting minutes online, just to make them available 14 days after the meeting to anyone who requests them.
Wolf said his committee was looking for a law change, stating, "I don't think in today's day and age that it's really burdensome to get minutes online before the next meeting."
While the City of Plattsburgh posted their meeting minutes weekly, in Wolf's research, he found that many local governments were "months and months behind."
'HAVE IT TOGETHER'
When asked if there was anything the City of Plattsburgh could do better, despite its perfect score in this study, Wolf said nothing stuck out to him specifically, but he did say, in general, most local governments could work on making their websites more "user friendly."
"We try not to be objective," he told The Press-Republican. "On these four items, they have it together.
"That's not to say that there isn't room for improvement."
