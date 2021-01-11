Open for banking: New PFCU branch ready for transactions in Keeseville

KEESEVILLE — Peru Federal Credit Union's Keeseville branch is now open for banking.
PFCU CEO and Manager Maggie Pope was glad to offer residents the chance to bank local again.
"In 2019, the local TD Bank up and left the community," Pope told the Press-Republican. "They gave a 30-day notice.
"This fills that void in Keeseville, because they were used to having a financial institution."
SPEEDY CONSTRUCTION
PFCU's third and latest credit union is located on Front Street in the Town of Chesterfield, situated on the former lot of the old Grand Union.
That structure was razed last year to make way for the fresh, 2,400-square-foot building built for banking.
Steven Fuller Excavating was the builder.
Pope said the Keeseville-based group had the "foresight" to stock up on necessary building materials in early 2020, avoiding the pandemic-induced hiccups faced by other projects.
"They started the project in August," the CEO and manager said. "For us to be moving in in January is unheard of.
"They really worked diligently to get us in there."
The branch had operated a satellite location on Pleasant Street, which closed in mid-December, allowing them time to move into the new location.
DIGITAL BANKING
The branch was equipped with a drive thru and a drive up 24/7 ATM. Its lobby was closed due to concerns of the novel coronavirus, but Pope said accommodations would be made for individuals requiring in-person service.
The drive-thru opened Thursday, Jan. 7 and had a steady flow of members lined up all day, Pope said.
“We anticipate it getting busier and busier every day.”
The CEO and manager added that, while PFCU, like many other banking institutions, had seen longer drive-thru lines lately due to closed lobby areas, that the credit union’s digital banking options had been used more since the onset of the pandemic.
“Members are getting more into those,” she said, noting the increased use of remote depositing.
GROWING MEMBERSHIP
The CEO and manager believed it was the right time to invest in the Keeseville community, noting the credit union’s physical location in the Town of Chesterfield gave easier access to nearby Essex County residents, as well.
"From last December of 2019 to December of 2020, we have seen membership growth of 23 percent,” Pope said.
She said lending had increased, too, and noted the credit union’s participation in the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
In that program’s first round, PFCU lent funds to around 18 small businesses.
Pope said many of them had been calling again, asking if the credit union would be assisting with those loans in the program’s second round, to kick off shortly.
“We’re getting ready to,” she said.
'BUILD UP TOWN'
Town Supervisor Clayton J. Barber had told the Press-Republican in September that he was happy with the project, saying the aged supermarket building had sat vacant on the property for more than a decade.
"We are trying to build up the town," he had said then. "A lot of people were discouraged when TD Bank was leaving; we didn't have a local bank."
And Pope said the venture had “paid (PFCU) back in dividends.”
“It was an opportunity that opened for us and that has led us to the growth that we thought it would.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.