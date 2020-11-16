Ongoing contact tracing cancels B'town-PHS Lake Region title game

PLATTSBURGH — The boys Lake Region championship of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament has been canceled.
The game between No. 3 Plattsburgh High and No. 4 Beekmantown, which was slated for this past Saturday, was postponed over the weekend to allow for contact tracing to continue after a positive COVID-19 case was reported within the Plattsburgh High School District.
Since then, the soccer schedule on the Section VII website had shifted the match from postponed to canceled on Monday.
The Hornets and Eagles both registered 1-0 wins in overtime to advance to the title game, which will now not be played.
In addition, the girls Lake Region consolation between No. 4 Plattsburgh High and No. 2 Beekmantown was canceled.
These cancellations officially brought an end to the Northern Soccer League campaign, which began on Sept. 21 when various teams began practicing for the abbreviated season and wrapped up Saturday with five championship games as well as one consolation.
Other than the two cancellations announced Monday, all other contests were played as scheduled without being impacted by COVID-19 concerns.
