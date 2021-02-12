PLATTSBURGH —The OneWorkSource Center recently announced its Regional Youth Training and Education (RYTE) Program website, a new resource for youth looking for training and employment in the North Country.
The RYTE website is designed to provide youth accessible information on Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program, Welding Program, Assembly Industry: Manufacturing and Education (AIME) and other training programs depending on occupational areas of interest, availability and funding services offered at any time.
The RYTE Program serves youth who face barriers to employment and/or education by helping them explore career pathways, pursue education, gain work experiences and obtain employment.
“This new website gives youth the opportunity to explore various training and employment programs which can help them develop good working habits early on and set them up for success in the workplace on a long-term basis,” North Country Workforce Development Board Executive Director Sylvie Nelson says in a recent news release.
According to the program, many young adults struggle to succeed in educational settings and need additional support to secure a livable wage. Participating youth are evaluated by counselors who take a comprehensive approach to meet the needs of each individual. Youth and their counselors work one-on-one to identify and attain training and employment goals. Together, they build a rapport and develop a trusting and supportive relationship that continues throughout the program.
“We make it our priority to meet the needs of youth who lack resources in our society," Kathy Bishop, OneWorkSource senior employment and training coordinator, adds. "We want young adults to know that we care and that we are here to help."
The website highlights activities offered to participants, explains eligibility and support services offered by the program, explores career pathways and lists contact information for Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
More information is available online at www.oneworksource.com or by contacting the county contacts, including Darcy Staley in Clinton County, Linda Marshall in Franklin County and Robin Allen-Mussen in Essex County.
