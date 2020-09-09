Oneonta student: Colleges must enforce COVID rules

ONEONTA — Every day, Aidan Recore got an email from SUNY Oneonta with the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.
The Saranac Central graduate remembers when, day after day, those numbers began to rise.
“We heard about 2 cases and 2 cases turned into 10 and then, all of a sudden, we were at 100 in just a few days,” the SUNY Oneonta freshman said.
684 CASES
As of Monday, that number has risen to 684 students who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the fall semester.
That spike in cases led to the campus officially being shut down to students last Thursday — a decision that didn’t surprise Recore.
“I’d be waiting for the email to see what the number of cases was at, and all of a sudden we were well over 100 and we were just waiting for them to tell us to go home,” he said.
VIRTUAL LEARNING
With all of his classes being virtual already, Recore was thankful that the move back home to Saranac didn’t disrupt his studies much.
Recore had also already experienced some “distance learning” during his last few months of high school when New York grade schools were shut down last March at the start of the pandemic.
Compared to the more discussion-based learning of those high school classes, Recore said that college lectures and note-taking were actually well-suited to being taught online.
Still, Aidan and his parents, Ken and Sharon, said they appreciated that SUNY Oneonta tried to have students on campus to get as much of the classic college experience as possible, even if things went awry.
ENFORCING DISTANCING
“I think it was a good idea in theory, but I don’t think their regulations of how students could go about their daily lives was the correct decision,” Aidan said.
One thing that especially concerned Aidan on campus was that social distancing didn’t seem very strictly enforced until it was too late.
Looking around campus, Aidan often saw medium-sized groups of students gathering together. Though the students were wearing masks, Aidan still thought the college should have done more to discourage students from being that close to one another.
“They encouraged us to keep our distance from each other, but they didn’t really enforce it at all,” he said.
'DID THE BEST THEY COULD'
Aidan’s parents said that they didn’t have any concerns about SUNY Oneonta’s reopening plan when deciding to let Aidan move to campus.
“If we had, we wouldn’t have sent him,” Ken said.
Measures such as having take-out campus meals, only letting one parent up to a student’s dorm at a time on drop-off day and not allowing students to visit other residence halls seemed like solid plans to the Recores.
“I think they did the best that they could given everything that’s going on,” Sharon said.
'HIT THEM IN THE PURSE'
But both Aidan and his parents say that student parties are an almost inevitable risk for college campuses with few easy answers on how to deter or punish them.
Ken and Sharon said they appreciated seeing the swift action taken by SUNY Plattsburgh in suspending 43 students who held a beach party last month.
Tying punishment to having students lose tuition money for severe COVID-19 safety violations might also send a message, Sharon suggested.
“If they hit students and parents in the purse...maybe the parents will be a little more firm in the discussions with their children about the seriousness of this,” she said.
That seriousness includes campus staff who have lost their job over a student's reckless decision, the Recores noted.
"That's not fair to those people that's affecting," Sharon said.
ENFORCE THE RULES
In the wake of the SUNY Oneonta outbreak, the college has suspended six students and three students organizations for COVID-19 violations, the Oneonta-based Daily Star newspaper has reported.
Speaking to the Daily Star, Franklin Chambers, SUNY Oneonta’s vice president of student affairs, asserted the effectiveness of suspensions as a deterrent to reckless or harmful behavior by students or organizations.
“Typically it’s something we don’t like to resort to, but these are extraordinary times,” he said.
Students who have been suspended are barred from academic and extracurricular activities until their cases are adjudicated, Chambers said. If the suspended student is found guilty through the judicial review process, they will be suspended for the remainder of the semester and will not be entitled to refunds for tuition or room and board.
But no matter which college it is, Aidan said that ultimately keeping students safe and keeping classes going comes down to having rules in place and making sure the school follows through on them.
“It’s one thing to have the rules, but it’s another thing to enforce them,” he said.
