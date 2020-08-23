MORRISONVILLE - A Plattsburgh man was killed in a one-car crash late Saturday night.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Donald J. Burdo Jr., 34, was driving a vehicle heading west on Route 3 near Rand Hill Road around 11:36 p.m.
The car exited the southern side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, the department said.
Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans pronounced Burdo deceased at the scene and authorized removal of the body pending autopsy at a later date.
The crash knocked out power in the West Plattsburgh and Cadyville area for a short time, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted at the scene by Morrisonville Fire Department, Town of Plattsburgh District Three Fire Department, Cadyville Fire Department, Morrisonville EMS, UVM CVPH EMS, Clinton County Office of Emergency Services and the New York State Police.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date, the Sherriff's Department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.