AUSABLE — A two-car crash killed one man and injured two other people here Tuesday afternoon, State Police say.
Troopers responded to the crash on Route 9N just after 3 p.m., and an investigation revealed that a 2007 Dodge Durango was being driven by Shane M. Martineau, 34, of Plattsburgh, eastbound on State Route 9N when Martineau entered the westbound lane to pass an uninvolved vehicle in front of him, a press release said.
A 2004 Dodge Durango operated by Jesse J. Latham, 20, of Jay, was traveling west in the westbound lane at the same time.
Both vehicles exited the north shoulder of the roadway and struck head-on, according to the release.
Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans pronounced Martineau deceased at the scene at 4:54 p.m.
His body was removed to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy was performed Wednesday, the release said.
Latham and a passenger, Alexander G. Nelson, 18, also of Jay, were also transported to CVPH to be treated for minor injuries.
