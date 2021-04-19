PLATTSBURGH - A Plattsburgh man was killed in a one-car accident late Saturday night on Route 9 south of the City of Plattsburgh.
According to State Police, a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Kainan J. Provost, 24, of Plattsburgh, had run off the road and struck guide rails and a New York State Electric and Gas utility pole.
Provost was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The accident occurred on Route 9 near Bluff Point Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 11:37 p.m., police said.
Provost's body was transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy will be performed.
The crash remains under investigation.
