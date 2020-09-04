On the sidelines of COVID-19: Oneonta student shares experience

ONEONTA – Weird is how Dylan Trombley sums up his existence of late living off-campus from SUNY Oneonta.
Thursday afternoon things got weirder when the campus was closed for the rest of the fall semester in the aftermath of off-campus house parties, which triggered super-spreader events.
“I think it was just a little bit of everybody, I'm assuming,” Trombley, a junior and human ecology major, said.
“I'm sure there were kids off-campus that got it, and kids on-campus."
The college's COVID-19 Dashboard listed 389 positive cases since the start of the fall semester, 54 students in quarantine on campus and 100 students in isolation on campus.
The Moriah Central School Class of 2018 basketball standout was recruited to play guard at the college.
“I'm staying at my house in Oneonta,” Trombley said.
“I know a few kids that have to leave because they're on campus. I have like three or four teammates on campus right now that have to leave. We already knew that the first semester, we knew we weren't going to be playing at all. Our first half of the season was already canceled.
"Our season was already starting after January. We're assuming we're still playing because the numbers, obviously, are going to go down because everyone is going home. But, we have to see when that time comes.”
COLLEGE CLOSURE
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras visited the campus early Thursday afternoon to announce that he has directed SUNY Oneonta to develop and implement a plan to send on-campus students home and cease all in-person classes and activities for the rest of the fall semester, according to a statement by college President Barbara Jean Morris, Ph.D.
“With the increase in confirmed cases within our campus community — 389 since the start of the semester on Aug. 24 — the college now needs to take this new action to contain the virus and prevent further community spread.
“While this is sudden news and something no one wanted, the risk to our campus and Oneonta community is too great. I know the vast majority of our students have been diligent in protecting our campus since day one. We committed to do everything we could to mitigate this situation, and today, that means ending residential housing for this semester."
PEER REVIEW
Trombley is aware of the optics of his peers' choices and the resulting aftermath.
“I'm sure there's definitely people that think like we're kids that just don't care about things in community,” he said.
“And, I'm sure there are some who think the opposite, like they're just kids and they want to have fun.
"It's definitely a tossup between the two. I'm certain there are people in the community who hate us right now and people, they understand what happened. They are not too mad at us.”
Trombley has friends on campus that are locked up in their rooms.
“You can't leave and things like that,” he said.
“I've had to stay in my house for the last week and a half, almost two weeks now.”
Trombley shares his house with three other roommates including another baller.
NO SURPRISE
A couple of his friends in quarantine have shared their plight.
“They say it's kind of weird,” Trombley said.
“I know a person who got woken up in the middle of the night by people in Hazmat suits to get pulled into isolation.
“I know some of the days the food was complained about and then they got better with it. People just say it's boring in there. Obviously, quiet. There's not much they can do.”
The house parties were not a huge surprise to Trombley, who like his peers, missed most of a semester of their college lives in the spring when Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut public colleges down.
“I kind of expected that when kids got here they would go out and do things and have fun,” he said.
“I didn't expect the numbers would be like this, but I definitely expected Covid to get spread around a little bit at the beginning of the year. It's quite surprising.”
HUNTING HOOPS
Two of his fellow ballers are quarantined.
“Because they had symptoms, and I don't think they've gotten their test results back but they're in quarantine just in case right now,” Trombley said.
“We can't even go on campus if we live off campus right now. We can't use the gym.”
All the outdoors hoops in Oneonta are down.
“Me and my teammates we drive 15-20 minutes past Oneonta,” Trombley said.
“We go to these outdoors courts in another town. That's what we've been using. The weight rooms are going to be opening back up in town in a couple of weeks, so I think we're going to have to start using them
“We can't really use anything on campus at all. We're not sure when we'll be able to do that.”
