On the Road Again: Program helps plan ADK road trips

LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Wayfinder, a new virtual service that showcases the Adirondack Mountains of New York State through thematic road trip itineraries, has been launched.
The Adirondacks are famed for exceptional wilderness areas and with different communities dotting the landscape, there is no shortage of places to explore or things to do, a news release from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism said.
The expansive region offers both the sophistication of luxury hotels and the charming personality of small-town life. Visitors often wonder where to start, as the Adirondacks comprises an area that covers more than six million acres – containing more than 1,500 miles of designated hiking trails for all abilities; 3,000 lakes and ponds that can be enjoyed year-round; and 102 unique communities.
Adirondack Wayfinder helps take out the guesswork by allowing travelers to search through a variety of curated itineraries that appeal to different interests.
Once an itinerary or “trail” has been selected, it can be customized by adding and/or removing different attractions and amenities, the release said.
Users enter their starting point and the website reorders the trail stops based on that location. Once the trail and starting point has been selected, the information can be pushed to Google Maps, allowing users to navigate via their mobile device or sync with their vehicle’s navigation system.
“Our scenic roadways can connect visitors to a rich variety of experiences. The concept of the Adirondack Wayfinder is to help foster that connection and encourage people to spend additional time discovering more of what the Adirondacks has to offer,” Bill Farber, Chairman of the Hamilton County Board of Supervisors, said.
“In a year where people are looking to avoid congested areas, we look forward to leveraging the new Adirondack Wayfinder to help disperse people around the region.”
“The visually impactful and easy to navigate website is designed to inspire travelers by showcasing the unique travel opportunities available in the Adirondacks,” Michelle Clement, Director of Marketing at ROOST, said.
“Road trips to close-by destinations with plenty of outdoor opportunities are the type of travel people are looking to experience at this time. The Adirondacks have this product and Adirondack Wayfinder is an excellent tool for telling this story.”
For the initial launch, the website highlights topics relevant to traveling in the fall of 2020, such as motorcycle touring, breweries, farm trails, and family-friendly itineraries. Existing thematic trails, including the New York State Designated Adirondack Cuisine Trails, are also available on the website.
Additionally, Adirondack Wayfinder features easy access to fall foliage reports and “Adirondack Travel Alerts” which hosts information on what travelers should know about traveling in the Adirondacks and New York State during this time.
The new Adirondack Wayfinder can be found at AdirondackWayfinder.com.
