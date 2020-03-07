Here's a listing of upcoming educational opportunities around the North Country:
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY EDUCATIONAL SERVICES
Baking 101: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., March 11. $30, adult; $15, child. Plattsburgh Main Campus.
Pizza 101: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., March 11. $30, adult; $15, child. Plattsburgh Main Campus.
COSM 300B NYS Cosmetology Exam Refresher: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 14. $49. Mineville Branch Campus.
MCNA 200A Nurse Assisting: 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, March 16 to May 15. $2,269 plus $90 for text and workbook, $115 for certification, $135 for a background check and $40 for a drug test.
ELEC 100B Basic Electrical Skills: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 24 through April 9. $120. Mineville Branch Campus.
Soup Making: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., April 1. $30, adult; $15, child. Plattsburgh Main Campus.
OPCS 100B Open Carpentry Shop: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 3 to 19. $120. Participants must supply their own safety glasses and steel-toed boots. Additional Supply Charges for Stock Projects Apply: Mixed hardwood cutting boards, $30; five-board bench, $20; two-step stool, $20. Mineville Branch Campus.
Performing Mini Facials and Manicures: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 4. $30, adult; $15, child. Plattsburgh Main Campus.
UFRT 101A Use of Force Training: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., April 8 and 9. $65. Plattsburgh Main Campus.
HVEQ 200B Heavy Equipment Operation: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, May 4 to June 1. $249. Mineville Branch Campus.
CHSW 100A Chainsaw Handling, Operation, Maintenance & Safety: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., May 5, 7, 12 and 14, Plattsburgh Main Campus. $60. Participants who require saw/oil/fuel, additional $10.
Classes held at 1585 Military Turnpike, Plattsburgh or the Satellite Branch campus, 518 Rugar St., Plattsburgh, unless otherwise indicated. Mineville campus located at 3092 Plank Road.
Call the Plattsburgh location at 518-561-0100 or Mineville at 518-942-6691 to register.
CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION
"What You Should Know About Ticks." 6 to 8 p.m., March 19, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 6064 State Route 22, Suite 5, Plattsburgh. Informational workshop on the dangers of ticks. $5 fee for registration. Register by calling 518-561-7450 or emailing jmw442@cornell.edu.
MERCY CARE FOR THE ADIRONDACKS
Foundations Course for Faith Community Nursing: Various times on various dates from March 27 to April 25, Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, 185 Old Military Road, Lake Placid. All sessions are required. The course is offered to registered nurses of all faiths. Mercy Care provides the training at no cost to participants but preregistration is required. Call 518-523-5582 or email ccummings@adkmercy.org to register or for more information.
NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
"In the bath" Workshop: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 7, Malone Campus, Reshetkina Hall Student Lounge, 75 William St., Malone. $20. Preregistration required. Call 518-891-2915 ext 1689 or email records@nccc.edu to register.
Facial Spa Workshop: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 14, Malone Campus, Reshetkina Hall Student Lounge, 75 William St., Malone. $20. Preregistration required. Call 518-891-2915 ext 1689 or email records@nccc.edu to register.
ONEWORKSOURCE
A.C.C.E.S. Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation: 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m., March 10, 24.
Career Exploration/Ability Profiler Test: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., March 30.
Creating Cover and Thank You Letters: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 12.
Creating a Targeted Resume: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., March 10, 17, 24,31.
How to Use InterviewStream: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., March 17.
Job Search for the Older Worker: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 24.
Interview Skills: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 10, 31.
Multi-Business Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17.
All workshops will be held at OneWorkSource, 194 US Oval, Plattsburgh. For more information or to sign up for a workshop, please call 518-561-0430 or email plattsburgh@labor.ny.gov.
PLATTSBURGH CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Yoga Classes: Monday and Wednesday sessions over the next several months, Duken Administrative Building, 49 Broad St., Plattsburgh. City Residents, $20 for six class session; gold card members senior citizen, $15 for six class session; non-residents, $25 for six class session; walk-in rate $5/class. Visit www.plattscsd.org to register or call 518-569-4332 for more information.
Session 4 Mondays: March 9, 16, 23, 30.
Session 4 Wednesdays (In progress): March 11, 18.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
American Red Cross CPR/AED-First Aid: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 8 and April 19, Memorial Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh. CPR/AED class from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., first aid from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $35 for just CPR/AED, $40 for just first aid or $75 for full day. Call 518-564-3140 or email wileyks@plattsburgh.edu to register.
TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
"Pound at the Park" Fitness class: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, May Currier Recreation Park, 305 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh. $25 registration fee per session. Yoga mate required. Preregistration required, visit www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
