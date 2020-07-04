Here's a listing of upcoming educational opportunities around the North Country:
NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
“Budgeting and Saving.” 7 p.m., July 9. Presented by Jerry Manor, Business Development Manager for SeaComm. Manor will discuss tools that make handling your finances easier, why having a budget is important, tips on how to develop a budget that works for you, and tips to help you save money.
“Negotiating your Salary and Benefits.” 7 p.m., July 16. Presented by Kathy Woughter, Philanthropy Assistant at the Adirondack Land Trust. Woughter will share advice on negotiating your salary and gaining an understanding of benefits and work environment issues when deciding whether to take a job offer.
“Telecommuting in our New Virtual World.” 7 p.m., July 23. Kyle Johnston, Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment at North Country Community College. Johnston will talk about “the new norm” of telecommuting (or, remote work), trends that have developed out of the Covid-19 pandemic and what the future may hold for telecommuters. He’ll also discuss the technologies people are using and share some do’s and don’ts for your next web meeting.
“Credit Reports and Credit Scores.” 7 p.m., July 30. Presented by Jerry Manor, Business Development Manager for SeaComm. The webinar will focus on interest, credit reports and credit scores, as well as tips for establishing good credit and repairing bad credit.
All of these presentations will be 20 to 30 minute Zoom webinars, followed by a question period with the host.
To register for a webinar, visit www.nccc.edu/live, where all of the prior sessions are archived on the same page.
For more information, contact Selina LeMay-Klippel, at slemay-klippel@nccc.edu.
