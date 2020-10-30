On Breast cancer awareness

PLATTSBURGH — Some folks may be getting fatigued with October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it can never get old.
The importance of Breast Cancer Awareness promotions remains vital as we all likely know someone who has been affected by this awful disease.
Education about the disease and preventive care must remain a focus, not just during October, but always.
State Sen. Betty Little recently came forward with the pronouncement that she has been dealing with breast cancer the past few months.
The news was surprising for sure, but a reminder that it can hit anytime with anyone.
Little penned an enlightening column about her experiences that for sure will illuminate many about how dangerous this type of cancer can be.
Even after it being discovered on a mammogram, Little could not find a lump in a self exam, and neither could her doctor.
That clearly shows the importance of routine mammograms.
Ever the educator, Little deserves credit for coming forward with her story.
The retiring senator hopefully will be the difference someday in someone deciding to get a mammogram, which could perhaps save their life.
Little's actions were rightly praised by her fellow board members of the Olympic Regional Development Authority in Lake Placid.
"ORDA extends best wishes and support to Senator Little on her recent diagnosis of breast cancer. We are grateful that her condition was discovered early, and she serves as a reminder to all of us of the importance of routine cancer screening," a statement from ORDA said.
"Thanks to state legislation that Senator Little contributed to in her role as a legislator, and member of the Senate Health Committee, mammograms are free and available to all New York State residents.
"Senator Little recently joined the ORDA Board of Directors and continues to show her commitment to ORDA's mission and the North Country region which she has served for over 30 years. We stand with her throughout her treatment and recovery."
We hope the information in the Press-Republican's Breast Cancer Awareness publication that will be included in Saturday's edition will be informative and helpful, and we thank all those who sponsor such publications.
With all her experiences, efforts and thoughtfulness, there can be no better champion for promoting breast cancer awareness than Sen. Betty Little.
We wish her, and all those battling cancer, health and wellness for many, many years to come.
Joe LoTemplio
Editor in Chief
