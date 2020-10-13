Ollie’s coming to Champlain Centre

PLATTSBURGH — Ollie's Bargain Outlet says the countdown is on for North Country shoppers to find "good stuff cheap."
The outlet will fill a 52,000-square-foot hole at Champlain Centre this November, becoming the mall's newest anchor store and to sit between Dick's Sporting Goods and Hobby Lobby.
"We are excited to open our 22nd store in the great state of New York where the folks have been so good to us,” President and CEO John Swygert says in a press release.
"With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to offer shoppers in Plattsburgh and its surrounding areas a wide variety of name brand merchandise at up to 70 percent off the fancy store prices."
BARGAIN BUYS
Ollie's Bargain Outlet was founded in 1982 and opened its first location outside of Harrisburg, Pa.
The chain has since opened nearly 390 storefronts across 25 U.S. states.
Per its release, Ollie's says it sells name brand closeouts across a variety of departments, like food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, automotive, books, toys, domestics and others.
Items were said to hit shelves at prices nearly 70 percent less than at competitor locations.
LOCAL JOBS
The mall space was left vacant when Gander Outdoors, owned by Camping World, closed stores nationwide in 2019.
Prior to that, the Champlain Centre storefront was occupied by Gander Mountain for several years, but that had closed locally in 2018 when the outdoor retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2017.
Company wide, Ollie's was said to employ more than 9,000 associates.
With each new store, its release says, the bargain outlet typically brings in about 50 to 60 new jobs to the local community, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers.
PANDEMIC PRECAUTIONS
Given the current COVID-19 climate, Ollie's said it will be taking steps to follow state and local guidelines. In its release, the following precautions were mentioned:
• Ollie's reserved the right to limit the maximum store occupancy and regulate customer access
• All customers were highly encouraged to wear masks/face coverings while in the store, unless required by local or state mandates
• All associates were required to wear masks/face coverings, unless exempted by local regulations or medical conditions
• Temperature checks were being administered to all associates prior to the beginning of their shifts
• Social distancing was promoted through in-store signage, markings at the registers, operation of every other register and regular announcements
• All high touch points were cleaned regularly per the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards
'SENSE OF OPTIMISM'
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, for the Town of Plattsburgh, the new bargain store meant there was another opportunity to get products and retail opportunities.
"But it also diversifies what people are going to come into the region for," he told the Press-Republican. "Even with COVID-19 we are open for business."
Garry Douglas, the North Country Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, thought it was gratifying to see new businesses opening in the region in the midst of the continued global health crisis.
"From major new mall tenants like Ollie's to some new restaurants and other businesses, we believe it shows a sense of optimism about the North Country going forward," he said. "That the economic fundamentals here remain strong, looking to 2021 and beyond.
"New tenants in Champlain Centre are especially encouraging, as vacant space is mounting in many malls in other areas."
ADVOCATING FOR RELIEF
Despite the optimism, Douglas thought it was important to stress that many small businesses, like restaurants and small retailers, were not yet secure with summer now behind them.
"They are losing the relief valve of outdoor seating and activity, and the border remains closed to Canadian visitors," he said.
"For these businesses, we remain strongly engaged in advocacy for a new federal relief bill that will provide a second round of PPP (the paycheck protection program) forgivable loan program and we must all continue to maximize our local support for our restaurants and shops in the coming weeks and months."
OPENING DETAILS
Ollie's planned to open doors at Champlain Centre starting Wednesday, Nov. 4.
It has an active Facebook page for the incoming Town of Plattsburgh location, but store hours were not listed as of Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson could not be reached by press time.
