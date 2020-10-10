Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.