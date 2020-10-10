PLATTSBURGH — Old Soul showcases Kt Teaney's love for being creative and funky — and celebrates other crafters for doing the same.
Teaney, owner of the new shop on City Hall Place, said the space was a thrifty consignment store, selling secondhand goods alongside homemade creations.
"I had seen a vacant store," Teaney told the Press-Republican, "and, I thought, 'If I was going to put anything in there, what would it be?'
"I started thinking about all of the things that bring me joy, so, music, plants, art, creativity, and secondhand and thrifted stuff."
AN OLD SOUL
Teaney, from the Columbia County area of New York, came upstate for college and graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2014.
She soon left town, taking up a job in New Mexico and traveling a bit, but circled back to the Lake City a few years later.
"I missed the people that I cared about; I missed the Adirondacks."
Teaney is recognized locally as a longtime bartender, working as a manager at historic downtown pub Monopole and serving at OVAL Craft Brewing a couple nights a week, but now juggles the new store, as well.
She said she was a self-proclaimed 'old soul' and thought those close to her would call her hardworking and passionate, but also a little impulsive.
"I tend to jump into things head first," she said.
THE SECONDHAND
But the name Old Soul also came from the idea of breathing new life into dated goods, Teaney said.
"Things that are thrifted or re-thrifted," she added. "Or things that have been thrown away and made better; given a second life."
Teaney's shop was set up like a warm, comfortable space, using furniture, like chairs, tables and couches, that she refurbished — all of which was for sale.
As pieces were sold, she said, the idea was to bring in new ones and set the room up different after every sale.
"It will shift and will always feel different," she said. "In this space, if you're looking for change, you'll get it."
THE HANDMADE
The store owner has also teamed up with 10 to 15 local artisans, using their goods to style the room.
Teaney hoped to showcase 50 local crafters by the end of the year.
"I've had an outpour of people wanting to come in and put their stuff into the space," she said.
So far, Old Soul has earrings, soaps, paintings, buttons, hats and many more local creations for sale.
WINTERTIME LULL
Teaney thought Old Soul would bring something new to the city, including a place to sell crafts during the chillier months of the year.
"We do have platforms for artisans to sell their stuff, but it's mostly in the warmer months," she said, noting the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market. "But it's in the winter when we need creativity the most."
And she also thought the everchanging model was something that would leave an impression on the community, as well.
"It think that's important," she said. "The two things I really struggle with in Plattsburgh is the mentality in the wintertime and the overall mentality of traditionalism that we pride ourselves on — which is very cool.
"The history in Plattsburgh is great, but it doesn't allow for change. Change is not a huge thing for us in our small town," she continued.
"It's nice to be able to put a small store in our downtown that will inevitably always change and that, when you go in, it will make you feel different than it did the time before."
'PEOPLE FEEL GOOD'
The downtown shop celebrated opening weekend last week, which, Teaney said, was a total success.
"I've only cried from happiness a couple of times in my life and that was one of them," she said. "It really spoke volumes to me that so many people were willing to stand behind me that don't even know anything about me or my skill levels."
The store owner said she wasn't sure just how the Plattsburgh City community would receive her idea, but said a bulk of the featured furniture had sold that weekend.
"I'm not an expert," she said. "I'm not a plant expert, I'm not a vinyl records expert, I'm not a furniture restoration expert.
"All I want to do is just have a space that makes people feel good and use the space to celebrate local artisans in our community."
