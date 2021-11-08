PLATTSBURGH — Officials bid Canadians bienvenue Monday when the United States reopened its borders to nonessential travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after almost 20 months of stiff regulations.
But North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, even while celebrating the end of the restrictions, pointed out that a barrier to pre-pandemic normalcy remains.
TESTING REQUIREMENT
The United States only requires proof of vaccination against COVID for entry into the country via land and ferry crossings.
Canada, on the other hand, has additionally mandated that those traveling northward provide proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of entry.
Douglas attributed these differing approaches to how the countries "have abandoned past commitments to coordination of actions at what should be our shared border."
Canada's requirements "will limit casual travel for pleasure until Canada is ready to reassess its policies, which will likely come once more and more Canadians who want to come but discover the cost complain to their members of Parliament," he continued in a statement.
"We have also continued to actively communicate with Canadian officials, including hosting recent visits and reaching out to friends in Ottawa."
POSITIVE IMPACTS
Still, Douglas said the move would have immediate positive impacts, notably the resumption of business travel.
"We can never quantify the cost of business activity and investment that did not occur but otherwise would have (since March 2020), but it was substantial and growing."
Douglas said Canadian companies couldn't visit customers, do sales, consider new suppliers or establish themselves or grow in areas like the North Country without site visits.
"Given how dependent our region is on this cross-border business dynamic, it is very positive that business activity can fully resume," he continued.
"And so can Canadian use of Plattsburgh International and other U.S. border airports for travel to Florida and other destinations. And connections among families and access to property in one another's countries. This is all a major advance."
OTHER OFFICIALS
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville): “Finally the day we have been waiting for. On Nov. 8, the northern border is finally reopening. This has been an issue I have been working on for the past year. “I’ve heard so much feedback from my constituents, from small businesses, from property owners, from family members who have been hurt by the closure of our northern border. We have worked hard on a bipartisan basis. And while this is far too late, Nov. 8 is here.
“We want to make sure that this border reopening is as smooth as possible. I will continue to work with our Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as hear feedback from my constituents as to the reopening process. We also will work to continue to strengthen our U.S.-Canadian economic ties and broaden our friendship and cultural ties that are so important to the North Country.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.): "It’s been a long 20 months — today is the day so many of us have been waiting for. To our Canadian friends: Welcome back to New York! To my fellow New Yorkers: When you see the license plates from Ontario and Quebec, be sure to wave and greet our neighbors.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury): “To say the least, this is a really terrific day for so many Americans and Canadians to now have the chance to again start visiting, reconnecting and getting back to normal after a more than a year and a half ‘temporary’ closure. Like so many other elected officials, I had heard from so many people just totally frustrated by the lack of direction from the White House. Fortunately, we are moving forward and better days are ahead.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake): “Today is a big day in the North Country since it is the first time Canadians will be able to cross the land border since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I want to welcome our northern neighbors back to the North Country. Unfortunately, the Canadian testing requirement continues to remain a barrier for crossing the border since many have experienced difficulty getting tested and will prevent many short term visitors and day trippers from visiting and patronizing North Country businesses. These types of visitors make up a large sector of our tourism and economy for retailers so it’s vitally important that the requirements be the same for both sides of the border and I will continue to push for reconsideration.
"Testing requirements aside, so many on both sides of the border are still relieved today after waiting over 18 months to be reunited with their families and loved ones. This will also help so many of our local businesses that depend on Canadian customers and second property owners who will be able to visit their properties again. For months I have continuously advocated for reopening the border once infections rates decreased and more people in the region were vaccinated and it was a relief when the Canadian government opened the land border for vaccinated Americans in early August. It has been frustrating that is has taken this long for the American government to reciprocate and allow Canadians to cross the land border and unfortunately it is too late for the marinas and campgrounds that missed out on another season this year.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman (D-Plattsburgh): "To our great northern friends: It is with jubilation we welcome you back to the United States and Plattsburgh. We have missed you so these last 20 months. COVID has challenged many things but never our resolve to be back together. Bienvenue — welcome back!"
