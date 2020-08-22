Officials welcome Malatras' appointment as SUNY chancellor

PLATTSBURGH — Local officials welcomed the news that SUNY Empire State College President Dr. Jim Malatras was appointed the 14th chancellor of the State University of New York.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a statement Friday that he has known and worked with Malatras for more than a decade.
"He's incredibly insightful and a get-it-done type of person. They couldn't have found a better leader for SUNY and we are looking forward to working with him on behalf of our region's several SUNY schools and on key economic and workforce development opportunities."
Malatras' predecessor, Dr. Kristina Johnson, announced in early June that she was leaving her post and had been appointed president of The Ohio State University, with a start date of Sept. 1.
His appointment goes into effect Aug. 31, according to a press release.
'RIGHT LEADER'
Malatras, the first SUNY graduate to be tapped for the chancellor position, visited Plattsburgh at the beginning of July.
He signed an agreement with the chamber that allows member businesses along with their employees, retirees and family members to participate in a program through SUNY Empire that awards college credit for prior professional learning.
Two agreements with Clinton Community College allow graduates automatic acceptance into SUNY Empire's bachelor's programs in addiction studies and nursing, and for such students to transfer in up to 79 credits.
"As we get ready to open our doors for the fall semester on Monday, Dr. Malatras’ appointment is critical to our college's and our system's success," CCC President Ray DiPasquale said.
"He has great vision for our future and is the right leader at the right time to lead SUNY during these difficult and challenging times."
SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said he looks forward to working with Malatras.
"As a SUNY college president he understands the opportunities and challenges we face, as a veteran of state government he knows the details of working within a system and as an indispensable part of the New York response to COVID-19, he has been a strong advocate to ensure we continue to provide educational opportunity to all of our students."
STATE POSITIONS
Malatras received his bachelor's degree, master's degree and doctorate in political science from the University at Albany, the release said.
Before becoming SUNY Empire president, he served as president of the Rockefeller Institute of Government.
Malatras has held high-ranking positions in state government, including director of state operations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He also held the position of executive director of legislative affairs and state policy when Cuomo was state attorney general.
His prior experience with SUNY includes serving as chief of staff for Chancellor Emeritus Nancy Zimpher from July 2013 to August 2014, the release said.
HONOR TO LEAD
In a statement, Malatras said it was an honor to lead the SUNY system.
"I believe in the power of public education to unlock the doors of opportunity and will work tirelessly to make it accessible to all who seek it. Job one is our students who drive and inspire everything we do.
"I look forward to working with the brightest and most dedicated educators in the country to meet the challenges of this moment, and beyond, for our students as a collaborative, imaginative and unified SUNY system.”
The release said Malatras asked the SUNY Board of Trustees for a 25 percent pay cut, and that he will receive a salary of $450,000 and a $60,000 housing allowance.
"He has asked that the additional $170,000 be directed every year to the SUNY Educational Opportunity Program for underrepresented students and PRODiG program to increase faculty diversity across SUNY campuses."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.