Officials weigh in on state budget

PLATTSBURGH — Local and state officials saw pros and cons with the state's record-breaking $220 billion budget that was finalized over the weekend.
BROADBAND
Universally applauded as a win was the elimination of a tax on fiber optic utilities built on the right of way of state highways.
"Since it was implemented in the 2019 budget, this costly fee has impeded new broadband construction," State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said in a recorded video statement.
"Every community should have high-speed broadband access. With this tax lifted, we can get closer to making that a reality."
The spending plan also included $1 billion in broadband funding for the ConnectAll initiative.
EDUCATION
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones' (D-Chateaugay Lake) office highlighted how the budget accelerates the phasing in of middle-class tax cuts and provides $2.2 billion in property tax rebate checks, among other measures.
Also noted were a $2.1 billion increase in total school aid as well as $1.5 billion in Foundation Aid, which translates to $21.4 million more for schools in the 115th Assembly District for more than $314 million.
“By boosting support, we can help students address academic and emotional issues, empower teachers to provide a world-class education and set a strong foundational base for the future generation of leaders," Jones said in a statement.
The assemblyman also pointed to additional funding for SUNY and expansion of access to the Tuition Assistance Program to part-time students, which North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said would help boost community colleges.
Douglas further noted the budget's inclusion of support for credentialing and apprenticeship programs, and a floor for basic state support for institutions like Clinton Community College.
"This is crucial given how indispensable these schools are to meeting our area's workforce training needs, especially in the manufacturing of green transportation equipment as well as health care and other sectors."
WORKFORCE, SMALL BUSINESSES
The final budget includes a plan to invest $25 billion in affordable housing over five years, as well as $7 billion in child care over four years and $343 million in provider stabilization grants, according to the Governor's Office.
Both Douglas and Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, tied those initiatives to workforce.
"They have maybe a renewed understanding of their importance in the landscape," Cashman said.
The spending plan also includes up to $250 million in tax relief targeting COVID-related expenses for small businesses.
"From a small business owner’s perspective, seeing the state government step in and help is major for us and our community, considering the majority of our downtown businesses are small businesses," said City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat and co-owner of Chapter One Coffee and Tea.
Cashman added that the restoration of to-go cocktails in the budget will also help, though it won't make up for everything small businesses like restaurants have gone through.
"Even with the budget seeking to support small businesses, it's incumbent upon all of us to continue to support local business."
AMBULANCE SERVICES
Passage of the Fair Play Ambulance Recovery Act, a bill sponsored by Jones, as part of the budget will now allow fire departments to recover the costs of providing ambulance services.
Jones told the Press-Republican the legislation was an effort by many people, and had been around in some form for decades.
"We finally got it done. It's really going to help local volunteer fire departments and people in our communities and just people all over the state."
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) called the bill's inclusion in the spending plan a "bipartisan win."
Jones had also introduced a bill that would have set up a $500 million Strategic Site Readiness Fund to help create "shovel-ready" sites for new development.
The final budget allocated $200 million for that purpose within the Regional Economic and Community Assistance program.
GAS, SALES TAX
Both Jones and Simpson highlighted how the budget cuts the state's gas tax by 16 cents from June 1 through the end of December.
Other tax-related relief included the elimination of county sales tax diversions toward Aid and Incentive for Municipalities funding — set to go into effect later this year — and the Distressed Provider Relief Fund.
The stated intent of the latter, enacted in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, was to generate $250 million annually to support financially distressed hospitals throughout the state during the pandemic.
"I think that we all certainly understood the need for giving every resource we could to our hospitals during COVID," Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the Press-Republican. "But we were also disappointed that no local hospital received any of those funds, they went into the general fund."
With that diversion ending, Clinton County will keep an additional $400,000 per year of its sales-tax revenues, Davis said.
"We definitely want to thank our partners at (New York State Association of Counties) because they were our biggest advocate for pushing this."
VETERANS, ORDA
Jones' office also listed wins for local agriculture, including a refundable farmworker overtime tax credit, and $50 million in the budget for the Nourish NY program, a farm-to-table initiative that aims to combat food insecurity and provide a market for farmers' surplus goods.
Veteran-related budget provisions include the extension and expansion of Hire-A-Vet credit eligibility to all veterans and those who work part-time, and funding to expand the Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Veterans Support Program, his office said.
The assemblyman also worked to secure $125,000 for the North Country Veterans Association, $200,000 for Older Adults Technology Services and $225,000 for the North Country Chamber of Commerce and On the Job Training, among other line items.
The chamber cited $102.5 million in investments coming to the Olympic Regional Development Authority's sports venues ahead of the 2023 World University Games, as well as full funding of the I Love NY Matching Grants program and an increase in the maximum grant funding under the state's Airport Improvement and Revitalization Program.
In his video statement, Stec pointed to how the budget included provisions that will make it easier for athletes participating in the 2023 World University Games to use their own doctors and trainers, and make it so the state and not five area counties will pay property taxes for the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District.
But his praise for the spending plan ended there.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMS
Changes to the 2019 criminal justice reforms will give judges more power to jail those repeatedly ticketed for minor theft or property damage offenses, and add more firearm possession crimes to the list of bailable offenses, the Associated Press reported.
Stec sharply criticized the changes as "weak and insubstantial" and conflated them with expanding Tuition Assistance Program access to inmates to argue that "the much-discussed public safety reforms enacted by Democrats still prioritize criminals and convicts over the safety of law-abiding residents and their families," a press release said.
“Despite New Yorkers making their voices heard on public safety and the need to replace bail reform, Democrats still refuse to listen,” he added. “Instead of a full repeal and working with DAs, law enforcement and courts on commonsense policies, they’ve presented a series of changes that add only two offenses to the list of bail-eligible offenses, made minor changes to repeat offenders and still fail to allow judges to consider dangerousness when considering bail."
In his statement, Simpson said the changes could represent a step in the right direction, but "New Yorkers deserved bold action to address the public safety crisis Democrats created when they upended our criminal justice system without hearing from judges, law enforcement officials or crime victims.”
Rosenquest said he has always leaned toward being pro-bail reform, describing the changes it brought to the legal system as justifiable given disproportionate effects on Black and brown people.
He views the alterations made in the budget as the refinement any big change needs.
"We didn’t see major changes, we saw small changes. I don’t want to see the pendulum swing too far from one side to the other."
BILLY VOTES 'NO' ON BILLS
The only budget bill Jones voted against was the Capital Project Budget, which included the state's $600 million contribution to a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
The assemblyman said he understood why his friends in Buffalo wanted to see the plan go through, but he did not like how the process played out.
"It’s a lot of money and not a lot of discussion with the legislature," Jones said. "It’s tough for me to vote no on (the Capital Projects Budget) because there’s so much other stuff in there, but I just couldn’t bring myself there on that one."
UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
Douglas criticized how the budget failed "to provide even a partial fix for the looming $9.6 billion unemployment insurance debt confronting New York employers because of the pandemic."
"New York, unlike many other states, is not using any of its huge award of federal COVID funding to help close this debt, leaving employers of all kinds and sizes facing steep UI tax hikes," he continued.
"We and others will continue to seek post-budget action by the governor and Legislature on this."
AIM, CHIPS
Cashman said he would like to have seen funding for programs like AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) and CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) increased significantly in the budget.
Rosenquest similarly noted how the city and other municipalities wanted the AIM funding formula to be revisited due to devaluation as a result of inflation.
"It's $780,000 that the city doesn’t have because there hasn’t been a change to that formula," he claimed. "Those are the kind of things we’re advocating for through Billy Jones and Dan Stec as well as (the New York Conference of Mayors).
