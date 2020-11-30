PLATTSBURGH — Small Business Saturday has passed, but local officials urge shoppers to buy local year round.
"Every day is an opportunity for us to support a small business," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman told the Press-Republican. "Many businesses are asked to support community fundraisers, but now it's our time to really not double down, but triple down in our support of our local businesses.
"I hope people will do that."
SMALL BIZ SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday, the Saturday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday, was celebrated on Nov. 28 this year.
It was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been supported locally by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and its fellow "Neighborhood Champions” for years.
The chamber annually posts a list of participating businesses and their special offers of the day on its website.
Nearly 60 businesses were featured this year, ranging from food and drink stops to salons to secondhand shops to gaming stores, bookshops and others.
‘THE CHERRY ON TOP’
Alyssa Senecal, assistant director of Tourism and Marketing at the North Country Chamber, said more businesses signed up this year when compared to 2019.
Participating businesses were spread across the North Country, including several locations in downtown City of Plattsburgh.
There were many shoppers bouncing door to door in the Lake City that day, stopping at shops like A Beautiful Mess, Old Soul and City Well, which held an indoor artisan fair.
"Our community has been amazing at supporting local throughout this entire pandemic and the support just keeps on going," Senecal had told the Press-Republican.
"Small Business Saturday is just the cherry on top of this #shopsmall movement that is so important now more than ever."
'THEY'RE HURTING'
Supervisor Cashman called the area's small businesses the "backbone" of the community.
In a recent Plattsburgh City proclamation, Mayor Colin Read expressed the Lake City's support for Small Business Saturday and, somewhat echoing Cashman's sentiment, said the community should support them all year long.
Read cited figures from the U.S. Small Business Association, saying there were 30.7 million small businesses nationwide, which made up for 99.7 percent of all firms with paid employees.
"Sixty-two-percent of U.S. small businesses report that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business," he continued, adding later that, "They're hurting."
SUPPORT THEM
Both Plattsburgh leaders urged the community to support those businesses any way possible.
Cashman said that could mean buying gift cards, while Read referenced available tools, like curbside pickup.
"Take advantage of the many innovative things they're doing," the mayor said, noting that big box stores weren't offering the same services and calling out large internet providers for, he said, "raking in the lion share of business these days and leaving our local businesses high and dry."
LEADING BY EXAMPLE
Cashman said he and wife Olivia would not be traveling for the holidays this year, opting to stay home given the continued pandemic.
"So what she and I are doing is purchasing gifts from small businesses and we are going to mail pieces of the North Country to our friends and family," the supervisor said.
"I think it's incumbent upon all of us to make sure that we're shopping local, especially during these trying times."
