PLATTSBURGH – Local officials are already raising awareness about how to protect trees from gypsy moth caterpillar infestations next year.
This spring, the problem caused severe loss of foliage in many areas, particularly the towns of Plattsburgh and Beekmantown, according to a press release from State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones' (D-Chateaugay Lake) office.
The larvae of the gypsy moth — whose scientific name is Lymantria dispar dispar (LDD) — feed on more than 300 species of trees and shrubs, and can cause damage to thousands of acres of trees when outbreaks occur, the release said.
It was noted that healthy trees not already vulnerable disease can recover within a few weeks after the caterpillars eat their leaves, and that the infestations are cyclical and end naturally as disease prevalence and predator populations increase.
LOCALS, DEC
Jones stressed the importance of working together to make sure the infestations do not get any worse.
“Many constituents and local town officials contacted my office this spring when trees were stripped bare by these pests and were deeply concerned about how it would impact maple syrup production and local Christmas tree farms,” he said.
Since then, Jones said he has worked to connected local elected officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to figure out how best to eradicate the problem.
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said many people panicked because they did not know how to stop the gypsy moths from wreaking havoc on their trees, and that the best way to address the issue was to keep people informed about the resources they needed to combat the outbreaks.
WORK CONTINUES
Henry, along with Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman and Beekmantown Supervisor Sam Dyer, thanked Jones for working with their municipalities to address the issue.
“Together we have worked to identify resources and share information," Cashman said. "This work will continue to require state resources as well as leveraging localities to work with residents to combat the invasive species."
Cashman additionally thanked DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
"There is more work to be done but we are confident that together we can achieve more," he added.
“This has truly been a community effort between state and local government officials," Dyer said, "and we will continue to work together to make sure that our region is prepared in the future to address this issue.”
HOW TO PREPARE
The release pointed to ways to protect individual trees and small areas ahead of next year.
Residents can squish the caterpillars and moths when they see them, and during the fall can scrape the egg masses off tree trunks into containers of detergent.
They can also use horticulture oil insecticides to remove the protective layer from eggs, though that must be applied to the egg masses during the fall or early spring before the caterpillars emerge, the release said.
And in the spring, bands, barriers and traps can be set up on tree trunks to block the caterpillars from climbing up the trees. Additionally, microbial and chemical insecticides can be used to kill young caterpillars.
“The most important thing we can do now to protect trees next year is to continue to raise awareness on this issue and to provide people with information on how to remove eggs and larvae before it becomes a problem,” Jones said.
“I will continue to work with local leaders to make sure that people in the North Country are prepared for next year.”
More information on how to prevent a gypsy moth infestation can be found on Jones' website at tinyurl.com/zztuj9by or the DEC's gypsy moth webpage at https://tinyurl.com/s7twy67y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.