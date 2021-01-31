Officials: Report shows AG not under Cuomo's thumb

ALBANY - State Attorney General Letitia James is suddenly the talk of New York political circles after her hard-hitting report documenting how the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has undercounted the deaths of thousands of COVID-19 nursing home patients.
In the 2018 election cycle, James was assisted by Cuomo in her quest to become the Democratic nominee for the job of the state's top lawyer.
OPENED A LANE
A political progressive who had previously served as New York City's public advocate, James, 62, raised her profile over the past two years by taking a stand against then President Donald Trump's immigration and environmental policies. There had been no hint of any simmering tension between her and Cuomo's office.
But the wave of patient deaths opened an avenue for James, whose office includes the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, made up of seasoned investigators experienced in nursing home probes
James took that lane, resulting in the 76-page report that made national news and established her as being autonomous from a governor who is the de facto leader of the state Democratic Party.
"This was a declaration of independence for her," said George Arzt, a veteran New York Democratic strategist. "People like it when their elected officials are not in lockstep."
SOFT UNDERBELLY
The questions about whether nursing home residents are being adequately protected amid the pandemic have emerged as "the soft underbelly for Andrew Cuomo," Arzt added. "Everyone knew this was a vulnerability. The Republicans tried to take advantage of it. The Democrats were equally upset, though more under the surface, and they wanted to know the correct numbers (of deaths). Everywhere you read about Andrew Cuomo you read about the nursing homes."
James' report unleashed a torrent of publicity, though she attracted the notice without calling a press conference or even a Zoom call. The report amplified on criticisms that Cuomo has been getting from both Republicans and Democrats alike, some of whom have been so frustrated with delays in the release of accurate fatality data they have threatened to use subpoenas to compel the release of the information.
Assembly Health Committee Chairman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, told CNHI he believes some of the recommendations in the James report will find their way into state legislation this year, including her support for increasing staffing levels at the facilities and her suggestions that state monitoring of the level of care at some homes has been inadequate.
"This report is a well-earned boost in her status," Gottfried said of James. "She was a major figure in New York before this but this adds luster to her because it is an important issue that cuts across ideology and really strikes home with a lot of people."
VOICE, EXPERIENCE, PASSION
James career includes stints working as a legislative staffer, making her well known to many members of the Assembly and Senate.
A Howard University Law School graduate, the Brooklyn native has said she put herself through college and overcame her lack of connections to wealthy donors through hard work.
"All I had was my voice, my experience and my passion," James told City & State magazine in December. She listed her mentors as retired state Sen. Velmanette Montgomery and Assemblywoman Annette Robinson.
In her maiden run for statewide office, James became New York's first African American and first woman to become attorney general.
A VACUUM OPEN
Cuomo, who was caught off guard by the release of the report, had described James six days earlier as "our great attorney general." While the governor stopped short of criticizing James after the report was released, he and Dr. Howard Zucker, the health commissioner, downplayed the significance of the findings and contended New York responded appropriately to the threats the pandemic has posed to residents of nursing homes and long term care facilities.
Karl Sleight, an Albany lawyer who is a former assistant deputy attorney general, said the issue of protecting nursing home patients presents potential opportunities for James in the months ahead.
"Attorney General James has positioned herself to be an advocate on the issue," Sleight said. "There is a vacuum on the issue of nursing home policy out there and the question is: Who is going to fill it? Given the Democrats hold a super majority in both houses in Albany, I would expect she would be able to find friendly legislators in any endeavor she is willing to move forward."
James' willingness to scrutinize the performance of the Cuomo administration, irrespective of the governor's political clout, is not going unnoticed by Republican leaders.
"For quite some time in New York, 'A.G.' has stood for Aspiring Governor," said Vincent Casale of Cooperstown, former chairman of the Otsego County GOP. "Here we see Attorney General James going after the highest ranking elected official of her party, which gives you some sense of that she is willing and able to act independently -- which she should be doing."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him atjmahoney@cnhi.com
