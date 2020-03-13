Officials provide COVID-19 updates

PLATTSBURGH — So far, four people have been tested for COVID-19 in Clinton County, and all of their results have come back negative, Clinton County Health Department Director John Kanoza said.
“Continued testing of individuals who meet the testing criteria will be ongoing," Kanoza said.
"CCHD will announce positive cases when they are confirmed and CCHD staff have monitored several residents throughout their voluntary self-quarantine periods and we continue to monitor others.”
FOUR TESTED, ALL NEGATIVE
Kanoza and several other community officials participated in a press conference about COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said that the health department advises that people not stockpile goods, but keep enough supplies to remain in their homes for a period of time.
“A period of time is vague, I know, but it could mean for the time period that you are too sick to go outside and go to a grocery store or, if it does become a situation where we’re asking people who are exposed to quarantine themselves, it would be the 14-day quarantine period.”
If storing that amount of supplies is not currently possible, Streiff said people should identify family members or friends who, if they are well, could bring supplies to them when they are not.
'TESTING IS NOT TREATMENT'
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Keith Collins said people are more likely to get influenza than COVID-19, pointing out that the hospital emergency room had 18 cases of the former the other night.
He wanted people to realize that COVID-19 does not usually cause a bad illness in otherwise young, healthy adults and children, and that it just seems to attack people age 60 or older.
Collins said more than 80 percent of people who contract the disease will not need hospitalization and emphasized that testing for the virus does not equal treatment.
“I know people want to be tested, I understand people want to be tested, but keep in mind testing is not treatment. There is no treatment for COVID-19 right now other than supportive treatment.”
He stressed the need to save testing kits for those who need it and pointed out the limited supply of n95 masks, which are required for test administration.
CALL DOCTOR'S OFFICE
By and large, COVID-19’s symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath, Collins said; runny noses are very uncommon.
He added that the chances of coming into contact with the virus at this point are low unless a person has traveled to Italy, China, South Korea, Japan or an area with a high rate of transmission.
Those concerned by their symptoms who do not require immediate medical attention should first stay at home and call their doctors’ offices, not go to the hospital’s ER, Collins continued.
Doctors will then contact the health department if they believe patients have a real chance of exposure or infection.
Those who need to be tested will be called back and told to come in, Collins said.
PLANNING MODE
CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said the hospital has activated its incident command structure, whereby it can respond to disasters.
“This is really a planning mode; we are not in a disaster at this point in time, but feel it best to plan for that.”
The hospital is currently allowing visitation and has asked Skilled Nursing Facility visitors to stay home if they are sick, but Rietsema expected a more restrictive policy to be implemented in the near future.
He said the hospital was also working on plans to have a different patient flow outside the main ER for people that have flu or COVID-19 symptoms.
“When testing does become easily available, we are working on the capacity to do that in something like a drive-by testing modality. We really can’t stand it up now because there’s really not much testing going on because it’s pretty restrictive.”
COULD RE-DIRECT STAFF
Whether the hospital has the capacity to deal with both flu and COVID-19 patients depends on how severe and broad COVID-19 gets in the community, Rietsema said.
"That being said, if (it became) widespread, we would definitely be looking at all the services we provide and which services are not essential so that we could re-direct our staff towards essential services.
We’re not at that point at this time ... but we are contingency planning around that as well."
Rietsema said lack of insurance and affordability are not issues when it comes to testing.
“If testing is okayed by the health department, we will get it and we will send it," he said.
At CVPH, we provide care regardless of the ability to pay.”
COLLEGE PANDEMIC PLAN
SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said the college — which will move to distance learning following spring break per state directive — has had a pandemic plan since 2008-2009, around the time of the H1N1 outbreak.
He added that Student Health and Counseling Center Director Dr. Kathleen Camelo’s team has been monitoring COVID-19 since January.
Camelo said staff have practiced what to do and ask in order to screen patients who come in.
“Anyone that even complains of a fever, we mask them right away.”
The center also has a special room for evaluating patients and n95 masks, meaning COVID-19 tests could be performed there if necessary.
College health staff are coordinating with their emergency management counterparts, and have conducted a tabletop exercise with the hospital and health department, Camelo said.
She added that college cleaning staff have been updated and were conducting extra cleaning to decrease spread to students, staff and the community.
REDUCED PASSENGERS
Plattsburgh International Airport Director Chris Kreig said the airport has an all-hazards response plan that includes a communicable disease response plan.
He has been encouraging the traveling public to visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and contact airlines with questions about their flights.
Kreig said airlines that provide service at the airport are operating under normal schedules, but that there has been a reduction in the number of passengers, a trend across the industry.
“Individuals are making that personal decision, whether it’s necessary for them to go on vacation or other business travel."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.