Officials praise withdrawal of Canadian aluminum tariff

PLATTSBURGH — Local officials welcomed the U.S. government's announcement Tuesday that it was withdrawing the recently-imposed 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports.
"We and other partners across the country have been seeking the quick reversal of this self-harming tariff and we are pleased to see it has been withdrawn before doing greater economic damage, and before Canada understandably deployed countermeasures," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a statement.
EXPECTED TO NORMALIZE
President Donald Trump had announced the tariffs in early August, stating at the time that Canada was taking advantage of the U.S. and flooding the country with its exports, killing U.S. aluminum jobs.
Northern officials were quick to criticize the move. Those voices included U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), who had said the decision would slow the North Country's economic recovery from COVID-19. She instead favored holding China accountable for dumping subsidized aluminum on the world market.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said his country would enact dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs as part of its countermeasures.
In his Tuesday announcement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the trade with Canada in non-alloyed, unwrought aluminum was likely to normalize during the last four months of 2020 and, based on those expectations, the U.S. would resume duty-free treatment retroactive to Sept. 1.
But he left the door open for reinstatement of the tariffs if actual shipments exceeded expectations.
"The United States will consult with the Canadian government at the end of the year to review the state of the aluminum trade in light of trade patterns during the four-month period and expected market conditions in 2021," the statement said.
CTV News reported that the U.S. backed down mere hours before Canada was set to announce its retaliatory measures.
'MAKE THINGS TOGETHER'
Douglas said the U.S. and Canada do not trade as other countries do.
"We make things together and together we compete more effectively with China and the rest of the world.
"This tariff threatened to undercut this unique economic partnership and was especially unfortunate coming on the heels of the implementation of USMCA on July 1, which was such a recognition of the power of our joint economy, especially in manufacturing."
Douglas said the tariff was bad for U.S. competitiveness and jobs, and presented an added cost to the region's cross-border supply chain.
"We were pleased to work closely with many partners in conveying to Washington why this tariff should be quickly reversed, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and our Quebec friends, and we thank all for helping to achieve this faster than most thought was possible given the upcoming election."
Stefanik said she supported the USTR’s intention to remove the tariffs.
"I have been a strong advocate for the important economic and trading partnership that the United States and Canada share, and I am pleased that the USTR has swiftly reversed course following consultations with the Canadian government," she said in a statement.
"Manufacturers throughout the North Country depend on closely-integrated supply chains across the norther border so the imposition of these tariffs would harm our global competitiveness. Today’s announcement is essential for the regional economy and is crucial to maintaining our cross-border partnership with Canada.
"I am proud to work along with local stakeholders to elevate this issue at the federal level, and will continue to be an outspoken advocate in Congress for the special partnership between our two nations."
WELCOMED NEWS
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who co-chairs The Council of State Governments’ Eastern Regional Conference’s (CSG East) Canada-U.S. Relations Committee, said reinstating the tariff had been an ill-advised course of action.
He had introduced a resolution to rescind the decision, which was unanimously passed.
"The United States’ decision to reverse course on these imposed tariffs is most certainly welcomed news as the North Country regional economy relies greatly on our relationship with Canada," Jones continued.
"I welcome the continued progress that the North Country Chamber of Commerce has made in bringing in new businesses to the manufacturing cluster, here in the North Country, and I am hopeful this decision will only further their efforts."
