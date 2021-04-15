AP FILE PHOTOIn this March 29, 2019, file photo, a man smokes marijuana at a Spleef NYC canna-cocktail party in New York. New Yorkers can now possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis under a legalization bill signed March 31 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while sales of recreational-use marijuana won’t become legal for an estimated 18 months until the state draws up regulations.