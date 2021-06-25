PLATTSBURGH — Drug overdoses in the North Country skyrocketed in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and they show no signs of slowing down this year.
There were 92 recorded overdoses in the region last year, dwarfing the total of 22 in 2019. Officials expect even more by the end of this year.
The pandemic seemed to reverse groundwork local advocates and medical professionals had made in recent years to combat one of the area's deep-seeded issues.
KNEW QUICKLY
Rheannon Croy, assistant director of program services for Alliance for Positive Health’s Plattsburgh office, knew quickly 2020 would be especially bad for overdoses.
She said the pandemic’s effect was immediate with overdoses overcoming 2019’s totals in just three months, according to self-reported data from the Alliance for Positive Health.
“And they just never stopped,” she said.
By the end of 2020, the 92 overdoses recording by Alliance for Positive Health was the highest number it had counted in a single year since it started recoding overdoses locally in 2015.
Isolation and suspensions of in-person self-help meetings contributed to the spiking overdoses, Croy said. Needing a computer with access to reliable wi-fi to attend self-help meetings over Zoom was also a barrier.
“I think that separation and isolation created higher mental health needs and lower support,” Croy said.
Before the pandemic, Alliance for Positive Health’s data — which relies on self-reports in Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, Hamilton and Washington counties — showed a downward slope for overdoses starting in 2018.
“Usually what I would say is look at the numbers we have, and I would at least multiply them by three,” Croy said.
“We’re only getting the reports that people are telling us about if we ask them,” Croy continued. “Most of the people we’re dealing with, they see overdoses all the time. It’s just a normal part of life to them, so they don’t think to tell us.”
NARCAN HELPS
2017 was previously the Alliance’s peak for overdoses recorded with 86. In 2018, it counted 20.
“It was clear that getting Narcan out there was working. Education was working. Getting people off from heroin and on to buprenorphine was working,” Croy said. “But then the pandemic hit, and we haven’t really been able to get a grasp on it.”
As of May 15, the Alliance’s self-reported data counted 60 overdoses so far in 2021, on pace to break 2020’s totals by the end of the year.
To reverse the spike, Croy said daily life needs to become normal again to where it was before the pandemic, where medical professionals can meet people in recovery in-person to gauge how they are doing and restore community support, which she said is vital for recovery.
Part of that solution requires vaccinations, but Croy said many people in recovery can have a hard time trusting medical professionals.
“They do get treated a certain way and have bad experiences with the medical community often. They don’t trust them,” Croy said.
STIGMA
Leah Rodrick, who works in CVPH’s Emergency Room, has noticed that too. When a patient comes into the ER, often, she said, they will leave as soon they are able to.
“I think they’ve been treated poorly before, and I think there’s just that stigma,” Rodrick said.
Croy believes that stigma against people in recovery exists because it’s seen differently from other illnesses.
“In their heads, they think using drugs is a choice. They don’t think of it as an illness,” Croy said.
“With drugs, people have a hard time with that because they put this moral aspect on drug use that they don’t put on the rest.”
As a result, Croy said, some medical professionals require people in recovery to follow strict treatment plans that aren’t always practical and can be quick to refuse treatment if they don’t follow that plan.
Rodrick has seen the same discrepancy in treatment Croy does.
“We really need to get past that. Drug use affects everybody,” Rodrick said. “We need to not have that kind of negative outlook toward people when they come into the ER.”
HARM REDUCTION
Alliance for Positive Health adopted harm-reduction as its philosophy for treatment. Croy believes doing so has helped build trust with people in recovery.
Harm-reduction, Croy said, is a series of non-judgmental strategies for different needs. For drug use, it can be used to personalize plans that work best for the person in recovery.
Adopting those strategies and building that trust, Croy said, made it easier for people to get vaccinated at a vaccination pod the Alliance for Positive Health hosted.
“We felt like our people maybe wouldn’t trust medical professionals or maybe wouldn’t take the time to sign up. So we wanted to provide a clinic for our people,” Croy said.
For the ER’s part, Rodrick said pushing to give people more Narcan kits and referring people to medication assisted treatment is key to reducing overdoes.
