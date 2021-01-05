Officials: No cases from Crete sports

PLATTSBURGH — Though the Health Department recently listed indoor sporting activities as one of Clinton County's top community spread and exposure arenas, Plattsburgh Youth Hockey and Adirondack Coast Sports leagues say, so far and to their knowledge, their programs have been COVID free.
"I'm not aware of any spreading that has happened at our facility," Steven Peters, of Adirondack Coast Sports, told the Press-Republican Tuesday, referring to the indoor sports leagues in play at Plattsburgh City's Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Should an individual test positive and be in direct contact with others, Peters said the Clinton County Health Department was expected to make program leadership aware so they could help with contact tracing efforts and enact protocols in line with their COVID-19 safety plan.
"We haven't had to do that," he said. "We haven't been notified of that happening at all since we started in November, but that's something that we're ready to do."
CASE NUMBERS CLIMB
After an extended holiday weekend, Clinton County entered the New Year with an added 232 cases of the novel coronavirus, as reported by the county Health Department Monday.
The increase brought the county's number of active cases up to 369.
An additional 46 lab-confirmed positives were reported on Tuesday and, as of Jan. 3, Clinton County's 7-day average percent of positive cases was just under 8 percent.
In response to the uptick, Health Department officials had urged residents to limit their time in the community as much as possible and to "stick to essential trips or visits."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Molly Flynn, the Health Department's senior public health educator, had noted that "the vast majority of community spread and exposures are coming from household gatherings, workplaces with lax safety precautions and indoor sporting activities."
PREMPTIVE PAUSE
In anticipation of such a surge, the Plattsburgh Youth Hockey Board suspended their operations from Dec. 29 to Jan. 11.
"We figured there would be a spike coming up," a board representative said, noting holiday gatherings.
"We think it is our job to do the best we can to keep our participants safe so we did the self-imposed suspension."
The return date would be re-evaluated if necessary, they added.
'NO CASES'
The Plattsburgh Youth Hockey league has been unable to play games this season due to New York State Amateur Hockey Association mandates, and so the club and its 90 or so members have been in the Ameri-Can North Sports Center rink on Sharron Avenue for practice only.
"All players and coaches, in the rink and on the ice, have to wear masks," the board representative said.
The rink also had a one-way traffic system, available hand sanitizing stations and limited each player's number of spectators.
"We've been working pretty hard to do the best we can," the rep said before adding, "and, as far as I know and to the best of my knowledge, there have been no cases attributed to the youth hockey activities going on in Plattsburgh in conjunction with Ameri-Can North Sports Center arena."
'NO EXCEPTIONS'
Peters, CEO of Elevate 518 LLC, for which Adirondack Coast Sports is a division, said the same was true for the leagues at the Crete Memorial Civic Center on Beach Road near the Plattsburgh City Beach.
About 1,250 participants play soccer, flag football, lacrosse and other activities there each week.
"Everybody wears a mask all of the time — no exceptions," Peters said, noting other protocols, like upped sanitation and designated entry-exit doors.
Plus, games were separated by the hour, limiting the number of players and spectators in the field area at any given time, he added.
"In a scenario where, if we have a COVID-positive case, we would only need to worry about the people who were there in that specific time," Peters said, adding that this method would put a "hard stop" to any spread.
SAFE FOR PLAY
Despite being 50 years old, Peters said the Crete Center building, which was shuttered by the city in March 2020 due to the pandemic, had also been examined for safety before he signed an agreement with the Lake City for its use.
"The heating system is, the Health Department has told us that it is, actually perfect for removing airborne particles out of the building," Peters said.
"So that, combined with the sheer volume of space, really sets the building apart from, literally, any other building that exists in the North Country."
'CONTINUE TO MONITOR'
Asked about the indoor sports activities happening in the City of Plattsburgh, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest recognized upped virus cases, saying "concern for the spread of COVID-19 is real," and adding that he'd been in touch with Peters about the Crete Center operations.
While overseen by a third party, Rosenquest noted that those leagues were the only indoor sports activities now managed on city property.
"As with any vendor, we encourage them to follow the (Clinton County Health Department's) COVID-19 guidelines, which Mr. Peters has assured me he's been doing," the mayor said. "I trust his professionalism and advocacy for our community and his customers.
"We will continue to monitor the increased cases of COVID-19 and will continue to honor the guidelines put forth by our (Health Department)," he added.
"For the safety of our community and because we want to avoid a state mandated shutdown, we encourage everyone to please stay safe and stay diligent."
BRINGS NORMALCY
Peters thought the leagues important, saying they gave people something to do.
"I think people are really happy to participate," he said. "It brings a little normalcy to their lives and gives them something to look forward to."
However, should there be a positive case at the Crete Center, Peters said there was a plan of action ready to go.
