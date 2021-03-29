Officials mixed on marijuana legalization

AP FILE PHOTOThis photo from Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019, shows Thomas Uhle tending to marijuana plants at GB Sciences Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, La. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator this weekend said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. Ahead of an expected vote this week on legalizing recreational marijuana use in New York State, local officials shared mixed perspectives Monday.