Officials mixed on marijuana legalization

PLATTSBURGH — Ahead of an expected vote this week on legalizing recreational marijuana use in New York State, local officials shared mixed perspectives Monday.
Richelle Gregory, director of community services at Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, thinks the legislation — an amended version of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act introduced in both the State Senate and Assembly over the weekend — has the ability to mitigate some of the bias in the legal system.
“However, I think that we have to proceed very cautiously and it may create unforeseen consequences for those that struggle with addiction.”
BALANCE CONSEQUENCES
The county clinic, Gregory said, often sees polysubstance abuse — wherein clients use more than one drug — that features marijuana use. Some clients are addicted to marijuana as their drug of choice.
"Similar to alcohol, there are those that can use it recreationally and there are those that will abuse it and misuse it," she said.
Gregory expressed concerns about the consequences of having marijuana readily available to youth and more community disbursement leading to impaired decision-making and impaired driving.
“I hope that lawmakers understand the need to continue with supportive and preventive measures to help balance any negative consequences."
LEGISLATORS AGAINST
Neither State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) nor Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) support the bill.
Citing conversations with law enforcement and substance abuse professionals, Stec said he will vote no on the legislation.
“I personally feel the ‘cons’ outweigh the ‘pros’ and am concerned legalization will encourage more use and lead to more addiction,” he continued.
“Without a reliable test, similar to a BAC (blood alcohol concentration), I am also very concerned about safety on our roads and on work sites. I don’t see this creating a financial windfall for our state and local governments, either.”
Jones noted how he previously voted to decriminalize cannabis possession, but said he believes legalizing recreational use goes too far.
“Many people in the recovery community have reached out to me with their concerns about legalizing cannabis and, considering how the pandemic has only exacerbated the opioid crisis in the North Country, I do not want to rush into legalizing recreational cannabis as a way to raise state revenue,” he said in a statement.
Jones said he also has issues with the plan to distribute the revenue raised by taxing cannabis sales and is worried about law enforcement officers' ability to regulate driving under the influence of marijuana.
'HAVEN'T LEARNED'
Similar to Jones, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, a Democrat, said he was frustrated by the “horrible” timing of the proposal.
“In the middle of a pandemic, when we’re worried about children and education and families and domestic violence, here we are bringing to the top of the pile legalization of marijuana.”
He believes there will be additional challenges for police in the form of re-training on changes to the law and the acquisition of new tools. Citing a nearly four-decade long career in law enforcement including work as a D.A.R.E. officer and with families suffering from addiction, Favro said he did not think he could re-train himself now "to accept legalizing it as a good thing for society."
He argued that, when the country legalized alcohol, that drug destroyed the health care system and good health of many people, leading to cirrhosis, alcoholism, increases in domestic violence and driving while intoxicated, and fatalities.
"It doesn’t seem like we’ve learned from that."
PLATTSBURGHS SUPPORT
The two Plattsburgh leaders, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest, supported the legalization.
Cashman said the cannabis industry was "all around us — even north of the border."
"The reality is, whether or not there are substances like this that are legal, people are partaking in them," the Democrat said. "To me, having a product that is regulated, like alcohol, I believe is beneficial."
Though many feared legalized alcohol and medical marijuana would be the downfalls of society, Cashman said, "that has not been the case."
"There will be a group of people that will choose to partake in those substances and there will be a large group that will opt not to."
He hoped appropriate resources would be allocated to local law enforcement agencies to protect the community from inappropriate use.
'ABOUT TIME'
Cashman said the state, behind several others on this front, was in no way a pioneer and Rosenquest issued a similar sentiment, saying he'd been a vocal advocate of regulated adult use for years.
"It's about time NYS has caught up with other progressive state policies."
The city mayor, also a Democrat, believed the proposed bill's automatic expungement in conjunction with legalization was a must.
"Low-level and nonviolent drug convictions that have disproportionately impacted BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) communities need to be corrected," he continued. "This is one path towards that."
Though the bill includes language to allow cities, towns and villages to opt out of adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries by passing a local law before the end of the year, Rosenquest said the Lake City was "open for business."
"I have already sent messages to our state and county representatives that my office will advocate and promote the City of Plattsburgh," he said, noting the preexisting medical cannabis dispensary, Curaleaf, located on Route 3.
"We will advocate for and invite any license holder — in any part of the vertical — who wants to be a part of our local business community."
'WE'LL SEE'
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said he has never supported the legalization of marijuana, but has supported decriminalization.
He appeared to take a wait and see approach, pointing to how, with the likelihood of passage, the next step is determining how excise taxes will break down for the state, counties and local municipalities.
The legislation as is would set a 9 percent sales tax on cannabis as well as an additional 4 percent tax split between the county and relevant city/town/village.
Henry believes there could be law enforcement and administrative challenges that come with the legislation.
“We’ll see what that brings.”
