PLATTSBURGH — Detecting low humidity and strong winds, the National Weather Service issued a "red flag warning" for much of Burlington and parts of northern New York for the first time in over five years.
The warning, highly discouraging outdoor burning, lasted through 7 p.m. Monday, after which Burlington Meteorologist Robert Hayes of the National Weather Service said conditions would begin to "lighten up."
"Conditions are favorable for rapid fire growth," Hayes said Monday afternoon. "The concern mainly is that if any fires are to develop, then they have the potential to spread rather quickly."
LOW HUMIDITY, HIGH WINDS
A "red flag warning" is issued in cases of low relative humidity, 30 percent or less, coupled with frequent wind gusts above 25 miles per hour, Hayes said.
"Typically, we also focus on whether or not we've had at least 1 inch of precipitation over the last several days," he added. "We did have roughly that much on Thursday, but it was just below it for a lot of our area.
"Then, since we're still in this 'pre-green' phase across our area, things have been drying out quite rapidly."
CONDITIONS 'UNCOMMON'
As of Monday afternoon, Burlington had 26 percent relative humidity and the greater Plattsburgh area was around 28 percent.
"Largely we've been seeing wind gusts of around 20 to 25 miles per hour," Hayes said. "There are a few areas with 30 miles per hour."
The meteorologist noted it was an area of low pressure just off the shore paired with high pressure "starting to nose in from the Great Lakes" causing the dry, northerly winds.
The last such warning issued on the region was May 4, 2015
"It's fairly uncommon to get red flag conditions," Hayes said.
BURN BAN
Despite continued dry conditions, the warning expired Monday night as winds became more mild.
Still, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's annual burn ban is in effect through Friday, May 14.
According to the department's website, open burning is prohibited in New York, with the following exceptions:
• Campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed.
• Small cooking fires are allowed.
• Fires cannot be left unattended and must be fully extinguished.
• Only charcoal or clean, untreated or unpainted wood can be burned.
• Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires are allowed.
More information is available on the DEC website, www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/58519.html
