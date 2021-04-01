Officials: Infrastrucutre work must be ‘targeted’

PLATTSBURGH — It's still early days for President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, released earlier this week and earmarked for a summer ruling, but local officials reacted to the $2.3 trillion package, noting what it could rebuild and what it could cost the North Country.
While he expected the plan to change in coming weeks, Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said the county would explore funding opportunities in a variety of sectors, like transportation, broadband, water and wastewater, as well as road and bridge building.
"Clinton County has 350 miles of county roads and 99 bridges," he said. "Every year we have capital plans to repair or maintain 20 or 25 miles of roads and a few bridges.
"Any additional infrastructure monies would allow us to maintain or repair these at an expedited pace."
STEEP PRICE TAG
The expansive package targets key infrastructure projects, combats climate change, addresses workers rights and promises job creation, but has been widely criticized for its proposed tax increases and steep price tag.
Henry hoped such an infrastructure bill would "contain only those plans that address improvement to infrastructure and not contain other expensive unrelated items."
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) noted the plan's high cost in a Thursday afternoon statement.
While he supported concepts to raise wages and benefits for essential home care workers, rebuild the national highway system and deliver high-speed broadband to those in need, he said he was "cognizant of the fact that we must keep in mind the long-term ramifications of high spending plans."
FOR RURAL COMMUNITIES
As a representative for rural New Yorkers, Jones said he had long fought for broadband access and North Country road, bridge building funds.
"If we are to utilize this funding and valuable resources to tackle issues such as broadband access and dated infrastructure, it must be specifically targeted to help continuously plagued rural communities," his statement says.
"My hope is that this plan will address many of the issues I’ve helped tackle in the Assembly, and will help rebuild and revitalize the regional economy. I’ll continue fighting to ensure North Country communities get the relief we need to recover from the pandemic."
TOWN SUPPORT
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, a vocal supporter of infrastructure spending plans, said he stood ready to work with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well other federal, state and local leaders in this venture.
He noted the town's historic $24 million water and wastewater investment, where the municipality had taken "the politics out of water."
"Investments in infrastructure must be about meeting the needs of health/safety, sustainability and economic development," he says in a statement. "Our nation needs the same for our roads, bridges, railroads, schools, airports, power supplies, broadband and cellular.
"President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal addresses that head on. Together we must commit to a transformational infrastructure plan and act now."
'KEEP EYE ON'
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest thought the plan's initiatives aligned well with those being explored by the Lake City.
"Initiatives like securing our water infrastructure to ensure it's available and sustainable for the next 200 years, building our roadways, affordable housing development, and expanding broadband access are all projects we've discussed internally," he said.
"We'll keep our eye on this bill as well as stay in close contract with our federal representatives to see how this progresses."
