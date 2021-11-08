Officials decry decision to close Moriah Shock

MORIAH — State officials voiced their disappointment that Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility is slated to close and aired their continued criticism of Democrat-led criminal justice reforms Monday.
“This is a punch in the stomach to the Town of Moriah,” State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) told the Press-Republican.
MARCH 10 CLOSURE
The state's budget for this fiscal year gave the governor the authority to shutter facilities — which the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision described as "a fiscally prudent and safe way to save taxpayer dollars" — with 90 days' notice.
In addition to Moriah Shock, Ogdensburg Correctional Facility in St. Lawrence County, Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County, Southport Correctional Facility in Chemung County, Downstate Correctional Facility in Dutchess County and Rochester Correctional Facility in Monroe County are also slated to close on March 10, 2022.
DOCCS provided figures for how many people were employed by and incarcerated at each facility:
• Moriah Shock: staff of 107, with 74 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 300.
• Ogdensburg: staff of 268, with 158 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 557.
• Willard: staff of 329, with 168 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 664.
• Southport: staff of 405, with 286 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 441.
• Downstate: staff of 644, with 688 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 1,221.
• Rochester: staff of 26, with 46 incarcerated individuals and a capacity of 70.
DOCCS said closing the six prisons will result in about $142 million in savings for taxpayers.
NO LAYOFFS EXPECTED
DOCCS said the review of all its 50 correctional facilities was based on multiple factors, including physical infrastructure, program offerings, proximity to other facilities, potential re-use options, where prior closures have occurred and the impacts of recently enacted HALT (Humane Alternatives to Long-term) Solitary Confinement and "Less is More" legislation.
"DOCCS will work closely with the various bargaining units to provide staff with opportunities for priority placement via voluntary transfers, as well as priority employment at other facilities or other state agencies as a result of the formal Civil Service process that is followed with the closure of a correctional facility," the agency said.
No layoffs due to the closures are anticipated, and DOCCS said it would work with the Office of General Services and Empire State Development to facilitate the re-use of the closed facilities.
"Upon closure, DOCCS will begin the decommission process in order to protect the state assets for potential re-use."
FAILING MORIAH
As of Monday, there were 31,469 inmates in the state's prison system, DOCCS said, the lowest level since 1984 and less than half the high of 72,773 in 1999.
DOCCS said the figure has declined by more than 12,700 individuals since Jan. 1, 2020.
While the agency framed the drastic inmate population decline in light of the state being "at the forefront of some of the nation's most progressive criminal justice reforms," Stec criticized those Democrat-led changes, pointing specifically to bail reform; the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, which limits the use of solitary confinement in the state’s prisons; and the “Less is More” law, which largely ended the practice of incarcerating parolees for technical violations, such as missing curfew, the Associated Press reported.
“We have literally seen the dismantlement of criminal justice in the state of New York,” Stec said.
He referenced a press conference he held in Moriah two months ago during which local officials said bail reform was contributing to local drug issues.
“They’re failing that town on two fronts right now," Stec said. "There’s increased crime in that town and now it will be gutted economically.”
EXPANDED, NOT CUT
According to a DOCCS directive, the shock incarceration program "provides selected incarcerated individuals a special six-month program of shock incarceration, stressing a highly structured routine of discipline, intensive regimentation, exercise and work therapy, together with substance abuse treatment, education, pre-release counseling and life skills counseling."
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) said he was disappointed that Moriah Shock is set to close. After touring the facility recently, he thought such an approach should be expanded, not cut.
"That is a great example of an opportunity to interact with the people before they become career criminals or life-sentence prison inmates.”
Both Stec and Simpson posited that closing Moriah Shock contradicts what Democrats say they would like the criminal justice system to accomplish, as the facility offers connections to treatment and shorter sentences. Stec pointed to Gov. Kathy Hochul's recent comments about turning prisons into drug treatment facilities.
“Of all places to point an arrow at, this is just the wrong place,” Simpson said.
OTHER FACILITIES
Both representatives pointed to shuttered facilities the state has yet to redevelop.
Simpson referenced Mount McGregor, which closed in 2014, while Stec noted Camp Gabriels and Lyon Mountain, both of which have been closed for more than 10 years.
Due to the 90-day notice requirement, Hochul would have to announce plans to shutter other prisons by Dec. 31.
“Do I think there will be more in the next two months? God I hope not," Stec said. "That’s entirely up to the governor.”
UNION, STEFANIK WEIGH IN
New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers said in a statement that the news was not surprising, and that the state's progressive policies were being funded at the expense of union members.
"The numbers tell the real story; despite closing over two dozen facilities the past 10 years, violent attacks on our members have doubled and yet nothing is being done to address it," he said.
"Where is the reinvestment in the facilities to make these prisons safer working environments? My heart goes out to all of the individuals whose lives have been severely impacted by this announcement and know that our organization will hold the department accountable every step of the way."
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) — whose district encompasses the Ogdensburg and Moriah facilities, and already saw the closure of Watertown Correctional and the Clinton Annex earlier this year — decried the Hochul administration's decision, saying New York Democrats have undermined law enforcement and made communities less safe.
She said the facilities' closures would devastate the region and characterized them as an attack on North Country residents.
"Nearly 300 correctional officers and their families will be displaced. This decision is just one more example of Gov. Hochul lurching to the left and completely punishing upstate New York. Gov. Hochul must reverse course. New Yorkers deserve better.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.