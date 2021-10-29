Officials call for more drivers, streamlining of CDL process to address shortages

PLATTSBURGH — Facing an accelerating decline of professional truck drivers locally and nationwide, local officials on Friday called for a more streamlined process to obtain a commercial driver’s license and more state support to do so.
North country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said businesses are increasingly frustrated by the shrinking workforce and the trouble they’ve experienced in finding new employees.
That has also extended to supply chain businesses in finding new drivers. Douglas said the average age of a professional truck driver in the country is 55, with more of them retiring than being replaced.
Since 2017, Douglas said, the shortage of professional drivers has increased by 20%.
“So that’s how fast the exit is occurring versus the entry,” Douglas said. “If the current trends hold, we could face a national shortage of truck drivers in over 160,000 by 2028, and that’s just in the United States.”
The driver shortage has affected retailers, restaurants and businesses in other industries, Douglas said.
“We don’t think of these things in terms of supply chain. But the thing about supply chain is it affects everything,” Douglas said.
Consumers are already feeling the effects of driver shortages with some noticing fewer products on store shelves in some instances. But with the holiday season approaching, the impact could be greater.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) hopes a more streamlined process to obtain a CDL license, grants from the state to help cover tuition costs for CDL courses and more awareness can help attract new drivers.
“We need to get the message out there,” Jones said. “Not a lot of people want to hear about it. We’re going to have a serious shortage here of deliveries made if we don’t.”
Jones said the federal requirements and tuition costs for courses covering CDL exams prospective drivers face can become barriers for some.
“What we found out is that people are giving up,” Jones said. “They’re not going back.”
Jones specifically pointed to a 20-page section of material covering pre-trip vehicle inspection people need to learn for the skills portion of the CDL test as particularly cumbersome.
“It’s a lot for someone to memorize before they even start the vehicle up,” he said. “We’re not saying we want anything done in an unsafe manner, but it puts a lot of pressure on an individual.”
Jones is also looking to work on getting more state funding toward grants to help cover costs of tuition for courses covering CDL exams, which can total thousands of dollars. He also wants to highlight local CDL training programs, such as Champlain Valley Educational Services, in hopes to make local residents aware of their options.
To help reduce the shortage, Jones said defining who truck drivers are in recruitment efforts should also change.
“We need to expand who a truck driver is. Traditionally, it has been a male role,” Jones said. “No longer, we want to recruit women. We want to recruit young people. We want to recruit whoever wants to take this opportunity.”
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.